Former SNP frontbencher and Nicola Sturgeon ally confirms bid to run for Holyrood
A former SNP Westminster frontbencher has confirmed she is bidding to run for Holyrood after being ousted at last year’s general election.
Alison Thewliss has put herself forward as the SNP candidate for the new Glasgow Central constituency - teeing her up for a selection battle with city councillor Graham Campbell.
Ms Thewliss, a key ally of Nicola Sturgeon, represented the Glasgow Central constituency at Westminster before it was abolished, and fell short at last year’s election when she contested the Glasgow North seat.
The former SNP home affairs and Treasury spokesperson ran against Stephen Flynn to replace Ian Blackford as Westminster leader in 2022.
The 42-year-old spent nine years as a MP after eight years as a Glasgow city councillor.
Ms Thewliss has confirmed on social media that she has put herself forward for selection to contest the Glasgow Central seat for the SNP at next year’s Holyrood election.
Writing on Facebook, she said: “Ballots open today for SNP members to select our candidate for the new Glasgow Central constituency.
“I joined the SNP when I was in high school and I’ve campaigned my entire adult life for Scotland’s independence.
“I’ve knocked doors, delivered leaflets and worked in all weathers to bring supporters to our cause.
“I’ve done all this alongside so many brilliant activists over the years and know we can win this seat if we work hard as a team.”
She added: “I’ve got the enthusiasm and the experience and have had the honour of representing many of the communities in this new seat as a councillor and as an MP.
“I would be very grateful for the support of SNP members in Glasgow Central.”
During her time at Westminster, Ms Thewliss campaigned for the UK government to end the controversial two-child benefit cap.
She is not the only former or current SNP MP who is touting a bid to switch to the Scottish Parliament next year. Mr Flynn has put himself forward for the Aberdeen South and North Kincardine seat, while Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP, Stephen Gethins, has confirmed he will run in the Dundee City East seat.
Former SNP Glasgow East MP David Linden was hoping to stand for Holyrood in the Baillieston and Shettleston seat, but reportedly upset activists at a crunch meeting, meaning he will need to secure 50 signatures from local party members to proceed.
It is widely expected that other former SNP MPs will put themselves forward for candidates at next year’s election. Ms Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf have confirmed they will not be seeking re-election in their Glasgow southside constituencies.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.