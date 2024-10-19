Despite 'major progress' on dualling A9, it still won't be finished until 2035 (or 2094)

The SNP committed to dualling of the A9 when they first came to power in 2007 (Picture: John Devlin) | John Devlin

The Scottish Government is getting a tad over-excited about how well they think things are going with the dualling of the A9

Sensational news from the Scottish Government! There has been some “major progress” over the long-delayed dualling of the A9.

We can already sense your excitement, as we shared it when we first heard. Then came the details, which reveal much about what counts as a ‘major’ achievement for SNP ministers.

Apparently, the route of the widened road between Killiecrankie and Glen Garry, which was controversial as it slices off a bit of the 1689 battlefield site at the former place, has finally been confirmed. But, wait, that’s not all, ‘Made Orders’, authorising construction work, are to be issued for two more sections within a few months’ time.