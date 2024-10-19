Despite 'major progress' on dualling A9, it still won't be finished until 2035 (or 2094)
Sensational news from the Scottish Government! There has been some “major progress” over the long-delayed dualling of the A9.
We can already sense your excitement, as we shared it when we first heard. Then came the details, which reveal much about what counts as a ‘major’ achievement for SNP ministers.
Apparently, the route of the widened road between Killiecrankie and Glen Garry, which was controversial as it slices off a bit of the 1689 battlefield site at the former place, has finally been confirmed. But, wait, that’s not all, ‘Made Orders’, authorising construction work, are to be issued for two more sections within a few months’ time.
Despite this ‘progress’, the Perth-Inverness road is still only expected to be fully dualled by 2035, missing the previous target of 2025, by a decade. Only about 11 miles have been upgraded over the last ten years, with 77 miles yet to go. At that rate, the dualling of the A9 would not be complete until 2094. To all of our younger readers, please remember you read that date here first.
Comments
