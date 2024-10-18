A9 upgrade works on six-mile stretch increases again to £308m

A visualisation of planned improvements on the Tomatin to Moy section of the A9 | Transport Scotland

The dualling of the A9, Scotland’s longest road, has been the subject of controversy as it continues to suffer delays

The total cost of works on a six-mile section of the A9 in the Highlands has risen by £111m than what was initially estimated, a Scottish Government report has confirmed.

The price of upgrading on the Tomatin to Moy stretch, south of Inverness, is now expected to increase to £308m. The Scottish Government’s report on major infrastructure projects said an initial estimated total cost of £197m later rose to £254m, and then in July this year it increased to £308m.

SNP Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing questioned why the increase in costs was not mentioned in a recent Scottish Government announcement about the project.

Transport Scotland said the change to the project’s total cost was reported to the Scottish Parliament in July.

The development works are part a £3bn project to upgrade the trunk road from Inverness to Perth to dual carriageway by the end of 2035.

Work on dualling the A9 began in 2015. The road has been split into 11 sections, two of which have been completed in the last ten years.

The project has been hit by delays, including earlier this month when it was revealed the Tomatin Moy section is due to be operational in 2028 rather than late 2027 as originally planned.

According to the A9 dualling project, operational dates of the other remaining sections, subject to contract and funding processes, are:

Tay Crossing to Ballinluig - by the end of 2028

Pitlochry to Killiecrankie - by the end of 2030

Pass of Birnam to Tay Crossing - by the end of 2032

A9 North, comprising the Crubenmore to Kincraig and Dalraddy to Slochd projects - by end of 2033 at earliest

A9 Central, comprising the Killiecrankie to Glen Garry, Glen Garry to Dalwhinnie and Dalwhinne to Crubenmore projects - by end of 2035 at earliest

Last year, the Scottish Government confirmed the dualling project was further delayed after the construction contract was re-tendered after only one company bid for the work.

In July, the £185m contract was awarded to Balfour Beatty Civil Engineering Ltd.

The new report said inflation and costs around a change in contract procurement had led to the increased estimated total cost of £308m.

Mr Ewing said the Scottish government "needed to be candid" with the public on costs.

He told BBC Scotland: "A full explanation is needed to say why the whole costs were not mentioned in the recent press release.

"The total cost will, I expect, include all preparatory work in route selection, and design, obtaining the necessary legal orders."

Mr Ewing added: "But until such time as the total business case figures are broken down into components and made public, we remain in the dark."

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The estimated cost of the A9 Dualling Programme remains £3.7bn at April 2023 prices.

“The forecast total scheme cost for the Tomatin to Moy project of £308m at Q2 2024 prices includes preparatory costs, advance works costs, land acquisition costs and allowances for future costs for risks retained by Scottish ministers, in addition to the cost of the main works construction contract, awarded in July.