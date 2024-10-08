Will SNP ministers be able to deliver an adequate ferry service between Scotland’s islands before tunnels make their use redundant? The race may be closer than you might think

Some people may poo-poo the idea that a network of subsea tunnels connecting Shetland’s islands will ever become a reality. However, if the Faroe Islands can do it, why can’t it happen in this country too?

In fact, this seems like an opportunity for another of our famous challenges to the Scottish Government, with The Scotsman having previously declared races between the two massively over-budget and long-delayed ferries still being completed for CalMac and a ferry being built in Turkey, the paddle steamer Waverley, and, even less reasonably, the dualling of the A9.

People laughed at Boris Johnson over his whizzo scheme to build a bridge to Northern Ireland. But maybe he was not being ambitious enough. If Shetland replicates the Faroes’ success with tunnels, expect a sudden rush of enthusiasm for all manner of subsea and subterranean engineering.