Scottish Government officials are still using policy ideas from the Scottish Greens in drawing up Scotland’s long-delayed climate change plan.

An SNP backbencher has hit out at his “tactically inept” government colleagues after an admission the Scottish Greens are still contributing to a major policy strategy despite the Bute House Agreement being ripped up.

Humza Yousaf ended the Scottish Government’s co-operation deal with the Greens in April, sparking a backlash from the party - a decision that ultimately ended his premiership.

John Swinney has made a point of distancing his administration from the SNP’s now-former partners - including the First Minister meeting the CEO of the North Sea oil and gas industry at Bute House on Tuesday.

But SNP acting net zero secretary, Gillian Martin, has revealed the Scottish Greens are still shaping government policy - highlighting the party’s involvement in the delayed climate change plan (CCP).

It comes as the minority Scottish Government will begin reaching out to opposition parties, including the Greens, to help pass its budget.

In a letter to Holyrood’s net zero, energy and transport committee, Ms Martin has admitted that government officials “have also considered proposals from environmental NGOs (non-governmental organisations) and the Scottish Green party” to “further strengthen the policy package presented in the upcoming CCP”.

SNP MSP Fergus Ewing said the admission “proves that even now, after the Bute House Agreement is history, the green tail is still wagging the big yellow dog”.

He added: “The SNP group’s association with the Greens has seen the SNP lose support falling to single figures MPs, but has cost Scotland hundreds of millions in failed dud policies such as the DRS bottle scheme, the hated HPMAs, gender identity obsession and ludicrous log fire bans.

“The Greens are an extremist party who aim to dismantle our economy and destroy hundreds of thousands of jobs.

“The attempts by the SNP leadership, even now, to suck up to these extremists are futile, tactically inept, and deeply damaging to the party and the country. Instead the SNP should reach out to all the major mainstream parties to work out sensible policies.”

Scottish Conservative shadow net zero secretary, Douglas Lumsden, claimed the concession was proof “the SNP are clearly still in the pocket of the Greens despite kicking them out of the government”.

He added: “Patrick Harvie has already demanded a climate test on future dualling of the A9 and knows that he can pull the strings of SNP ministers on these issues.

“SNP ministers must take a common sense and pragmatic approach to delivering net zero, rather than bowing to the demands of the extremist Greens, who would happily chuck thousands of workers under a bus in pursuit of doing so.”

Last month, Green MSPs published a “climate reset” paper that called for “radical honesty on the climate”, claiming that “there are no simple choices left to make to deliver for Scotland’s people and the planet”.

Mr Harvie told The Scotsman there is a need for “bold and far-reaching climate action”.

He added: "That means shifting some of the huge sums we are pouring into major road building projects to invest in public transport, reversing the decision to hike up rail prices and permanently removing peak fares and rejecting the expansion of the gas-fired power station in Peterhead.