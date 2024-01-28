Jurgen Klopp leaves on his terms, which must be nice.

Farewell then, Jurgen Klopp, who’s announced he’ll quit Liverpool at the end of the season.

He came promising to make supporters happy, and leaves with a legacy of immense change, having had a hair transplant, his teeth done, as well as lasering his eyes. Jurgen also won a bucketload of trophies, but I don’t support Liverpool so let’s not spend too much time on that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One thing that is clear is he’s going out on top. He is not leaving because the supporters are sick of him, he’s not quitting because of disastrous results, nor due to differences on transfer policy.

For someone whose main beat is politics, it’s deeply refreshing to look over at football and think someone hasn’t been forced out a big job because they appointed a whip accused of sexual assault, or crashed the economy, or just happened to feel it was time to stand down a week before the police were digging up their garden.Instead, the man with as many advert contracts as trophies is walking out because he simply doesn’t want to do it anymore, he’s tired, he’s burnt out, and wants a break. Sometimes it all gets a bit too much, and you need a lie down. If you can do it for the rest of your life rather than on a lunch break, more power to you.

The scouting, the training, the matches, the transfers, the press conferences. I’m exhausted following football and in theory I watch these things to unwind.

So Jurgen, from someone who’s covered politics in a time of constant chaos and instability, all I can say is, absolutely fair play. Who amongst us hasn’t thought work is a bit much sometimes, why not just quit?

The face of Peloton isn’t even looking for another club, saying he doesn’t know if he’ll manage again. He is literally choosing to do nothing, rather than work. The pressure, the immense public all-consuming pressure has got to him, and it’s brave for Jurgen to say it. But it’s not just him. The burdens of work combined with the horrifying state of the world is getting to lots of us.

Earlier this week, Mental Health UK revealed a “worrying” number of people are taking time off due to poor mental health issues, warning we are at risk of becoming a “burnt-out nation”.

The leading charity added global issues such as climate change and artificial intelligence were fuelling “feelings of hopelessness”, with a survey finding 20 per cent needed time off due to poor mental health caused by stress in the past year.

Jurgen’s choice is not so different, he’s burned out, making him that rare thing - a relatable millionaire. Unfortunately, most people lack the financial security to quit because companies routinely get out of paying fair wages or creating good conditions, but still. Good for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad