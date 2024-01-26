Jurgen Klopp to leave Liverpool as timeline for shock departure revealed

Jurgen Klopp has announced he will step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has announced that he will step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

The shock revelation was made in an emotional video posted on the Anfield club’s social media accounts on Friday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The German took charge in October 2015 and is the only Liverpool manager to win six different major trophies including the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Premier League, League Cup and FA Cup.

He told the club’s website: “I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.

“After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth.”

Klopp, who followed Brendan Rodgers into the Liverpool hotseat, revealed he informed club bosses about his intention to stand down back in November last year.

“I have to explain a little bit that maybe the job I do people see from the outside, I’m on the touchline and in training sessions and stuff like this, but the majority of all the things happen around these kind of things. That means a season starts and you plan pretty much the next season already,” he added.

“When we sat there together talking about potential signings, the next summer camp and can we go wherever, the thought came up, ‘I am not sure I am here then anymore’ and I was surprised myself by that. I obviously start thinking about it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Borussia Dortmund manager also admitted that given the Reds’ struggles last season, he may not have lasted the campaign at another club.

“Last season was kind of a super-difficult season and there were moments when at other clubs probably the decision would have been, ‘Come on, thank you very much for everything but probably we should split here, or end it here’ That didn’t happen here, obviously,” he added.