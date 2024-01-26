Why Jurgen Klopp's bombshell could end in trophies - and two men most likely to be next Liverpool manager

Liverpool supporters knew this day would come sooner rather than later, but there will be mourning at Anfield and beyond after Jurgen Klopp revealed he will stand down as manager at the end of the season.

Klopp admitted that he is “running out of energy”. It appears as straightforward as that. The German has been at Liverpool since 2015 and has had a transformative impact on the club. Take a look at the honours list: Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup, as well as the FA Community Shield. All in nine years. He has elevated Liverpool from being a nearly club to serial winners, living up to its storied past. But he has never hid from the fact that he throws everything – absolutely everything – at his job.

He has already surpassed the two seven-year tenures he clocked up at Mainz and then Borussia Dortmund. Some onlookers expected him to depart Liverpool last season, as the club toiled to hit the heights of between 2019 and 2020 and grappled with life after Sadio Mane and the decline of Roberto Firmino. They were part of an attacking triumvirate with Mo Salah that at one point ruled the footballing world. The fact he has managed to reinvigorate his team, with Liverpool currently top of the Premier League and playing some marvellous football, is testament to how good a manager he is.

Jurgen Klopp still has a chance of winning four pieces of silverware at Liverpool.

Performing that restoration job has drained Klopp. At 56 he is far from an old manager but spending nine years at one club is quite a feat in the modern era. He has silenced critics who wanted him to leave a year ago after Liverpool endured their poorest league season for some time and failed to reach the Champions League. Now he wants to sign off on a high. The Reds are in line for a domestic treble – in the final of the Carabao Cup, top of the league, in the FA Cup – as well as warm favourites to win the Europa League. Maybe Klopp’s announcement will spur his team on to great heights?

There will be speculation as to where Klopp goes next. He will most likely take time out of the game, with his family. It’ll be a sabbatical. The bigger chat will be on who replaces him. Not so long ago, it was a Rangers manager being touted as the heir to his throne. Steven Gerrard’s stock has fallen rapidly since then, and is rebuilding himself in the Saudi Arabian Pro League. A much smarter bet would be ex-Liverpool midfielder Xavi Alonso, doing great things with Bayer Leverkusen. Don’t rule out Ange Postecoglou being in the running should Tottenham continue to sparkle under the ex-Celtic boss.

Klopp will leave an incredible legacy. His rock n’ roll gegenpressing football that won him the crux of his titles took English football by storm and influenced many other coaches. He has cultivated some of the best footballers in the world – just look at Salah, a monster under his watch. Scotland have benefitted too, with Andy Robertson developing into one of the world’s most dangerous attacking left full-backs. The national team captain, like many of his team-mates, has much to thank him for.