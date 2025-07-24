If being lectured about health benefits of walking makes you grumpy, there is a remedy...

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ancient Greek physician Hippocrates appears to have had a sense of humour. If his suggested remedy for a bad mood – going for a walk – did not work, his alternative was simple: “Go for another walk.”

Modern science has since added a myriad of extra reasons for regular perambulation, with 10,000 steps (about five miles) a day the usual recommended target. However, new research suggests 7,000 steps can have “sizeable” benefits, including reduced risks of a premature death, dementia, diabetes, depression and heart disease.

Going for a walk is good for you (Picture: Claude Beaudemoulin) | Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

Writing in the journal Lancet Public Health, researchers from the University of Sydney said this lower target produced meaningful health improvements and “might be a more realistic and achievable target for some”. And they added: “Even modest daily step counts give health benefits.”