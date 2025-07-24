If being lectured about health benefits of walking makes you grumpy, there is a remedy...

If you are put off by the target of walking 10,000 steps a day, doing 7,000 still has considerable benefits
The ancient Greek physician Hippocrates appears to have had a sense of humour. If his suggested remedy for a bad mood – going for a walk – did not work, his alternative was simple: “Go for another walk.”

Modern science has since added a myriad of extra reasons for regular perambulation, with 10,000 steps (about five miles) a day the usual recommended target. However, new research suggests 7,000 steps can have “sizeable” benefits, including reduced risks of a premature death, dementia, diabetes, depression and heart disease.

Going for a walk is good for you (Picture: Claude Beaudemoulin) | Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

Writing in the journal Lancet Public Health, researchers from the University of Sydney said this lower target produced meaningful health improvements and “might be a more realistic and achievable target for some”. And they added: “Even modest daily step counts give health benefits.”

So, in short, if you find yourself sitting at a desk – or on a couch – all day, you may wish to consider finding the time for a walk. It will do you good. And if that’s a message you don’t want to hear, if it puts you in a bad mood, well, you know what to do...

