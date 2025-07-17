Scotland’s older population struggle with independence during the summer months

New data shows that millions of older adults in the UK find the summer months just as isolating as the winter months. Whilst the majority of Brits have been basking in the heat, enjoying the sunshine and socialising, thousands of over-50s in Scotland remain trapped indoors, facing mobility challenges that limit their independence and contribute to a downward spiral of mental health.

According to research by Stiltz Homelifts, nearly a quarter (23%) of people over 50 experience mobility issues, rising to 43% among those aged 70–89. One in ten people over 65 relies on walking aids or wheelchairs, increasing to over a quarter (27%) among those over 70.

In Scotland, over one in ten (13%) of older adults describe their mobility as average, highlighting a widespread struggle to move safely and confidently within or outside their homes.

Over one in ten (15%) of Scots admitted the thought of having to leave their homes due to mobility fills them with dread, with a further 7% saying it would negatively impact their mental health and happiness.

Older adults struggling with isolation in the heat.

“We recognise that for older adults in particular, home is more than just a building; it’s a source of comfort, familiarity, and identity,” said Yola Mealing, Head of Brand and Mental Health First Aider at Stiltz Homelifts. “When mobility issues trap someone indoors, the impact on their independence and mental health can be devastating.”

Heat Exacerbates Risk – While Support Systems Diminish

While icy weather is often blamed for limiting older people’s mobility, hot summer temperatures can bring a different set of dangers. Heat-related swelling can make walking more painful for those with joint conditions, while dehydration can trigger confusion and, in severe cases, hospitalisation.

What’s more, family routines often shift over the summer holidays. With loved ones away or busy, this means older people may see fewer visitors and have less support during what is an already vulnerable time for them.

Expert warns for the need to support older adults in your community this summer to avoid isolation.

“Too often, the perception is that loneliness and isolation are winter problems,” Mealing added. “But for older people with reduced mobility, those feelings can persist, or even worsen in the summer, when others are out enjoying life and they’re worried about stepping outside.”

Homes Built for the Wrong Future

The structural problem, Stiltz argues, is that the UK’s housing stock is fundamentally unfit for an ageing population. According to the 2023-2024 English Housing Survey, just 9% of homes in England currently meet even the most basic accessibility criteria, leaving the vast majority of older people in homes that actively work against their long-term independence.

The drive to build upwards with three-storey townhouses is increasingly common in new developments, making the situation worse. These homes often include steep staircases and narrower layouts, creating physical barriers for anyone with mobility challenges.

“It's time to stop building homes that only work for the young and mobile,” said Yola Mealing. “We need a national conversation - and national action - on how to design homes that allow people of all ages to live safely and independently; and that includes those who are less mobile too.”

Call to Action: Check In and Futureproof

Stiltz is calling on individuals to check in with older neighbours this summer and offer support - whether that’s helping stay cool and hydrated, popping to the shops on their behalf, or simply sharing a conversation.

Longer term, the brand is encouraging homeowners, developers, and policymakers to invest in accessible design and home adaptations - including domestic homelifts - up front, making sure any property is futureproofed for whoever choses to buy it. This policy will allow older adults to remain safe, connected, and in control of their living space.

“Designing for independence isn’t just a building issue, it’s a mental and physical health question which will help us all on so many levels,” Mealing concluded. “We must do better.”