First Scottish women's well-being summit announced

Details have been announced of the inaugural Scottish Women's Well-being Summit, to be held at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sponsors announced for the event include Biomel, a science-driven health product which supports digestive health and mental performance, and emerging workplace wellness business Calm and Co Office Yoga.

Lesley Canis, facilitator and organiser of the summit, who works in advocacy and is passionate about women’s wellbeing, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Biomel, a prestigious brand with a solid following in the wellbeing and health community, has decided to become one of our first sponsors at this forthcoming, landmark women's summit, a one day well-being and leadership forum bringing together 250 women from across Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This event will present an astounding lineup of world class speakers, and has been designed with well-being woven into every detail of the day. There are numerous sponsorship opportunities available, including exclusive product drop spots, and I would appeal to businesses with a link to women's well-being, to leadership, or to innovation & entrepreneurial spirit, to get in touch. We are having exhibition space as well, which may also appeal. This is a fantastic opportunity to get on board early, as Biomel has done.”

Biomel is a major sponsor on board

Bringing together a committed and highly engaged mix of leading female professionals, entrepreneurs, business owners, and corporate business leaders, the summit will provide them with the opportunity to network, collaborate, and inspire, taking part in pilates and yoga wellness sessions. Exhibitor stalls from many of Scotland’s leading wellness and leadership industries will include Love Your Lymph, who will run workshops on lymphatic drainage. Keynote speakers will take to the stage, aiming to attract column inches on what can be done to improve the situation for working women in Scotland.

Recently added to the list of inspiring female speakers at the event is Dr. Heather Currie MBE. Scottish National Clinical Lead for modernising gynaecology outpatients, Dr Currie is the Managing Director of Menopause Matters, and a Trustee & past Chair of the British Mnopause Society. She’s also Co-Editor of Post Reproductive Health through the Journal of the British Menopause Society.

“We look forward to hearing Dr Currie discussing advancements in medicine for women's health, with the focus on menopause and cervical screening,” said Lesley Canis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She's currently doing some amazing work, and we are absolutely delighted to have her join us at the Summit, together with our other incredible speakers, Dr Jo Salter, Britain’s first female Fighter-Jet Pilot, Kate Muir, leading Scottish writer, women's health campaigner and documentary maker, Lee Donald, the seventh Scottish woman ever to summit Mount Everest, and Councillor Sally Pattle who represents the Linlithgow Ward on West Lothian Council for the Scottish Liberal Democrats, where she is their Mental Health Spokesperson. Additionally, Sharon Miller, a multi award winning wellness pioneer, and Founder of Joyworks, will also speak to our delegates – what a line up it is!”

Calm & Co Office Yoga is also sponsoring the prestigious summit

As well as inspiring them in the world of business and achievement, the summit will provide an opportunity for those attending to mentally and physically renew, with a series of immersive experiences, including a group sea dip in the morning on St Andrews West Sands. Fire walking is also lined up to really let delegates break out of their comfort zones for the day.

Further details, and to join the wait list or buy tickets for the event on November 15, please check out https://www.swwsummit.co.uk

Please contact Lesley by email at [email protected], to discuss all current sponsorship opportunities.