Over-55s invited to get active on free walking tour in Moray

Moray’s over 55s are invited to attend a fun, free Walking History Tour of Elgin’s High Street and Closes. The walk will start from the Elgin Cathedral Gates, King Street, Elgin IV30 1HU on Wednesday, August 13 at 6pm.

The free tour is part of First Time for Everything,a community health and well-being programmedesigned by Royal Voluntary Service. First Time for Everything is supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery and gives people opportunities to try something new for free, to socialise and be active, particularly those that might be older or less mobile.

The tour will be led by Lynda Dean from Elgin Ghost Tours, who will guide participants through the intriguing places, people and events of Elgin’s past. There will also be some light refreshments afterwards. Participants are encouraged to please dress for the weather and wear sturdy walking shoes.

Some of the tour is over uneven ground and will take around an hour, so unfortunately may not be suitable for less mobile people.

Laura Chow, Head of Charities, People’s Postcode Lottery, said:“Being active, getting out and about and feeling part of the local community are important for health and wellbeing, no matter what our age, ability or circumstances. With generous support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, 'First Time for Everything' brings local people together to try something new, to meet new people and have fun.”

To register for the Walking Tour or other First Time for Everything events, or for more information, contact Royal Voluntary Service activity coordinator, Sharon Finlay, by email: [email protected]. Booking for all events is essential as places are limited.

For those unable to get out and about to First Time for Everything activities in person, Royal Voluntary Service has designed the Virtual Village Hall. The Virtual Village Hall is a free, online activity hub and community that helps people stay physically and mentally active, socially connected and having fun. It helps people to better manage their health, including long-term health conditions. Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, the Virtual Village Hall offers live online activity sessions every weekday on Facebook and YouTube, from exercise and dance, yoga and meditation to crafts, interesting speakers, creative writing and cooking.

There’s an extensive archive on YouTube, too with more than 2,500 free activity sessions to try. It is free to join, and anyone can take part with no sign-in or subscription required. Where activities require equipment, ingredients or materials, these are low-cost and easy to source. To find and take part in the Virtual Village Hall, search @VirtualVillageHall.

Royal Voluntary Service is one of Britain’s largest volunteering charities with volunteers supporting the NHS, adult social care and thousands of vulnerable people in the community. The charity also works in local communities, running home libraries, companionship support, home from hospital services and patient transport.

To find out more about local volunteering opportunities with Royal Voluntary Service, visit royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/volunteering/