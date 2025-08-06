How traditional Scottish food is causing stir on world stage, bringing tourists and trade

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All around the world, food is becoming more than simply a fuel. It is a cultural experience rooted in place, heritage and story. Social media and increased travel for leisure have amplified this shift, with platforms like TikTok and Instagram thriving on vibrant, shareable content about food.

Diners want meals that connect them with the culture and character of where they are or where they dream of going. As a result, under-explored cuisines and ingredients like Mayan sikil pak and Filipino banana ketchup are taking centre stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With rich traditions and an enviable natural larder, Scottish food has the opportunity to thrive as a result of this growing appetite for exploring global food experiences. It is tough for food producers at the moment, so looking for a competitive edge is more important than ever.

However, despite the challenges, it is also an exciting time for producers in Scotland; and the time is ripe for us to stand proudly on the world stage and turn local flavours into global fascination.

Scotland's unspoilt landscapes and traditional Scottish ingredients like heather are part of the reason why global food tourists want to come here (Picture: Peter Thompson/Heritage Images) | Heritage Images/Getty Images

Tapping into tradition

The global culinary tourism market is growing, driven not just by food but by the stories behind it. According to Skyscanner, San Sebastian in northern Spain is rising in popularity partly because of travellers looking to try Basque cheesecake and pintxos – a Basque version of tapas – which are both rooted in regional identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This reflects a broader trend: consumers value food that connects to heritage. And this authenticity is something Scotland offers in spades. Our research found that if an item is identifiably grown, reared or produced in Scotland, it makes it more attractive to 87 per cent of UK tourists. And that enthusiasm isn’t limited to people living overseas – just over half of Londoners say the same.

Traditional Scottish ingredients like oats, seaweed, heather and barley are part of Scotland’s story. There’s a renewed interest in these ingredients, with many of them inspiring new and exciting products, such as Six Degrees North's Foraged Saison beer, made with foraged elderberries and heather.

Scotland’s sensory appeal

Visual appeal dominates on social media as well as on our plate – as the old adage goes, we eat first with our eyes. And with regulatory pushback against artificial dyes in countries around the world, producers are exploring natural ways to appeal to consumers’ senses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This shift is opening the door to other sensory experiences, particularly scent. Our sense of smell is not only central to flavour, but also closely linked with memory and emotion.

Scottish cuisine is naturally rich in evocative aromas and colours: briny seaweed and green samphire evoke our coastline; purple heather and yellow-green juniper recall untamed countryside; and woodsmoke and peat offer a dark depth that contrasts with our open skies.

These elements create a sensory landscape on our plates that resonate with visitors, locals and expats alike. For those who have visited, Scottish food brings back memories. For those planning a visit, it’s a taste of what’s to come. And for Scots abroad, it delivers a comforting sense of home.

READ MORE: Our 4 favourite blended Scotch Whisky releases that are as good as any single malt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Culinary curiosity

As consumers search for authentic experiences, hybrid flavours are gaining ground – especially when they balance novelty with familiarity. We see this in crisps with globally inspired flavours like Manchego and olive or Thai red curry.

Scottish producers are making their mark here, too, fusing international techniques with local ingredients to make something distinctly Scottish – such as Matugga, bringing African rum distilling techniques to a Scottish distillery.

These reflect Scotland’s long-standing openness and culinary curiosity, both parts of our culture. Products made in Scotland, by Scots or for Scots, are embraced as part of our identity. That sense of hospitality and inclusion is something to celebrate and is a strength as Scotland’s food and drink sector continues to evolve for a global audience.

Naturally nutritious

Authenticity isn’t the only thing driving consumer decisions. Wellness plays a central role in how people choose what to eat. Health is no longer a niche concern. Consumers are increasingly aware of the link between soil health and human health, and they’re beginning to avoid ultra-processed foods in favour of naturally nutrient-rich options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland is already well-suited to meet this demand. Our well-earned reputation for unspoilt landscapes, crystal-clear waters and open skies reinforces perceptions of purity and quality.

Many traditional Scottish ingredients also align with contemporary dietary preferences, whether natural animal protein, gluten-free or nutrient-dense. They appeal to a broad and health-conscious market.

Even trends like fermentation – despite their polarising flavours – are opening the door to more adventurous products with added health benefits. Scottish brands are well-placed to innovate here and use familiar local ingredients to create products that resonate globally and have functional value; consider Slow Sauce’s miso made from fermented Aberdeenshire oats.

A global presence

Scottish cuisine has long been valued for its quality: just look at the £844 million of Scottish salmon and £5.4 billion of whisky exported last year as proof of the global appetite for our products. But there’s more to share than seafood and spirits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From heritage grains and foraged botanicals to health-driven innovation and cross-cultural creativity, Scottish food is already delivering on the values that modern consumers want: authenticity, quality and nutrition.

To fully embrace this momentum, Scottish producers must continue to pair innovation with approachability and lead with the compelling stories which show we deliver on the authentic, meaningful food experiences that consumers are looking for.