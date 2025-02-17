The 10 most-booked Edinburgh restaurants - including ‘outstanding’ steak restaurant

By Rosalind Erskine

The Scotsman Food and Drink Editor

Published 17th Feb 2025, 19:38 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 19:38 BST

If you’re planning on dining in Edinburgh soon, these are the restaurants that are most sought-after.

The most booked restaurants in Edinburgh have been revealed – ideal for anybody planning a day trip over the coming months.

Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 500,000 global diner reviews to help foodies discover new favourites in various locations.

OpenTable has compiled a list of the most frequently booked restaurants across Edinburgh.

Here we take a look at the top 10 most-booked restaurants in the capital from a celebrity chef’s eatery to a long-standing steak restaurant.

This stylish British Brasserie was the first Ivy restaurant chain in Scotland and has reviews that compliment its excellent food and service.

1. The Ivy Edinburgh

This steakhouse and cocktail chain, located on West Register Street is noted for offering an ‘outstanding experience’ with ‘fabulous food and wine’.

2. Hawksmoor Edinburgh

This much-loved restaurant has been part of a recent renovation by Birmingham based interior design company, Tibbatts Abel. The steak restaurant utilises the best of Scottish ingredients and beef. Reviews praise the quality of food and service

3. Kyloe

Another Edinburgh steak restaurant is an in-demand eatery. The recently opened Spanish Butcher gets praise for the food, particularly the Galician Chateaubriand.

4. The Spanish Butcher

