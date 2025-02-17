The 10 most-booked Edinburgh restaurants - including ‘outstanding’ steak restaurant

The most booked restaurants in Edinburgh have been revealed – ideal for anybody planning a day trip over the coming months.
Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 500,000 global diner reviews to help foodies discover new favourites in various locations.
1. The Ivy Edinburgh
This stylish British Brasserie was the first Ivy restaurant chain in Scotland and has reviews that compliment its excellent food and service. | The Ivy
2. Hawksmoor Edinburgh
This steakhouse and cocktail chain, located on West Register Street is noted for offering an ‘outstanding experience’ with ‘fabulous food and wine’. | Hawksmoor
3. Kyloe
This much-loved restaurant has been part of a recent renovation by Birmingham based interior design company, Tibbatts Abel. The steak restaurant utilises the best of Scottish ingredients and beef. Reviews praise the quality of food and service
| Kyloe
4. The Spanish Butcher
Another Edinburgh steak restaurant is an in-demand eatery. The recently opened Spanish Butcher gets praise for the food, particularly the Galician Chateaubriand.
| Contributed