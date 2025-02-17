The 10 most-booked Edinburgh restaurants - including ‘outstanding’ steak restaurant

The most booked restaurants in Edinburgh have been revealed – ideal for anybody planning a day trip over the coming months.

Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 500,000 global diner reviews to help foodies discover new favourites in various locations.

OpenTable has compiled a list of the most frequently booked restaurants across Edinburgh.

Here we take a look at the top 10 most-booked restaurants in the capital from a celebrity chef’s eatery to a long-standing steak restaurant.

1 . The Ivy Edinburgh This stylish British Brasserie was the first Ivy restaurant chain in Scotland and has reviews that compliment its excellent food and service. | The Ivy Photo Sales

2 . Hawksmoor Edinburgh This steakhouse and cocktail chain, located on West Register Street is noted for offering an ‘outstanding experience’ with ‘fabulous food and wine’. | Hawksmoor Photo Sales

3 . Kyloe This much-loved restaurant has been part of a recent renovation by Birmingham based interior design company, Tibbatts Abel. The steak restaurant utilises the best of Scottish ingredients and beef. Reviews praise the quality of food and service | Kyloe Photo Sales

4 . The Spanish Butcher Another Edinburgh steak restaurant is an in-demand eatery. The recently opened Spanish Butcher gets praise for the food, particularly the Galician Chateaubriand. | Contributed Photo Sales