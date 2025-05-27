The 8 best fish and chips in Scotland - chippies who’ve won awards including north coast gem

By Rosalind Erskine

The Scotsman Food and Drink Editor

Published 27th May 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 15:00 BST

With National Fish and Chip Day taking place in June, we take a look at some of the best Scottish chippies.

It’s one of the nation’s most popular takeaways, but which chippy is worth the journey? We’ve listed the best Scottish fish and chips, based on awards won this year. Has your favourite made the cut?

This chippy in Stonehaven won the Field to Frier award at the 2025 National Fish and Chip Awards.

1. Redcloak Fish Bar

This chippy in Stonehaven won the Field to Frier award at the 2025 National Fish and Chip Awards. | Redcloak Fish Bar

Photo Sales
This chippy in Inverurie won the Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year at the 2025 National Fish and Chip Awards.

2. Garioch Fish Bar

This chippy in Inverurie won the Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year at the 2025 National Fish and Chip Awards. | Garioch Fish Bar in Inverurie

Photo Sales
This chippy in Largs took second place of Takeaway of the Year at the 2025 National Fish and Chip Awards.

3. The Fish Works

This chippy in Largs took second place of Takeaway of the Year at the 2025 National Fish and Chip Awards. | The Fish Works

Photo Sales
Moore's in Castle Douglas was named in this year's top 50 best fish and chip takeaways and restaurants from Fry Magazine.

4. Moore’s Fish & Chips

Moore's in Castle Douglas was named in this year's top 50 best fish and chip takeaways and restaurants from Fry Magazine. | GetFocusArt - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandFish and chips
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice