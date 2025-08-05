Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For anyone that enjoys home baking as much as I do, the advancement and availability in vanilla - from small plastic bottles of synthetic flavouring to thin tubes of pods - has been a welcome addition to the kitchen cupboard. But this classic flavouring, which comes from specific orchids, has always been imported from far flung lands. Until now.

Aberdeenshire-based Vanilla Farms, founded by Gillian and Joe Lane, have commenced production of the first batch of Scottish vanilla, meaning they are leading the way in sustainable, science-led vanilla production. The firm recently secured the top prize of £150,000 at Scottish EDGE Round 25, backed by Scottish Enterprise, in recognition of its potential to transform the natural flavour industry.

While the north east of Scotland is known for its soft fruits and farming , you wouldn’t think this would be the place for growing vanilla. But it is this heritage that makes it the ideal spot, said Mrs Lane, who explained that it all sprang from ice cream. She said: “The idea for the business came almost five years ago, when we realised how difficult it was for brands to secure high quality, consistent vanilla. Joe was working as an operations director at a leading ice cream company at the time, and vanilla was a constant supply chain challenge.

Vanilla Farms vanilla pods | contributed

“It’s one of the highest value crops in the world, and yet the market is opaque and volatile. We saw an opportunity to create something much better – not just from a sourcing perspective, but in how vanilla is grown, cured and presented.

“Scotland might seem like an unlikely place to grow vanilla, but we’re actually leveraging its precision agriculture expertise and world-class flavour innovation support to transform what vanilla can be – from source to final flavour.”

“Vanilla is typically associated with tropical regions like Madagascar and Mexico. But what people don’t often realise is that the vanilla orchid is a highly sensitive plant, and it thrives under very specific conditions – the kind we can replicate through advanced, total-controlled indoor farming.

“We’ve been growing vanilla planifolia orchids for four years here in Scotland and are currently in the final R&D phase of growing vanilla using proprietary systems that recreate the perfect environment for these plants.

“We want to make sure our operations are energy efficient, scalable and year-round. Our goal is to introduce homegrown Scottish vanilla to the world – a world first – and this location actually gives us the ability to control and optimise every element of the growth and curing process with extraordinary precision.”

For those keen to try this Scottish vanilla, the first batch is currently curing and will be available within a matter of weeks. Mrs Lane explained who the company would be supplying: “We’re focused on high-end culinary, fragrance, and cosmetic markets – customers who truly care about quality, traceability, and flavour. This includes chefs, artisan producers, and formulators in beauty and wellness who want to showcase vanilla as a primary ingredient, not just a background note.

“Our batch-led model will also enable consumers to trace each bean back to its origin – whether that’s Uganda, Indonesia, or eventually our own farm here in Scotland – and understand the story behind its flavour.”

The company’s “disruptive model” incorporates ethical sourcing and proprietary technology to deliver consistently high-quality, sustainable vanilla. They are setting out to upend the global supply chain by flipping the supply chain model, which Mrs Lane explained, saying: “Vanilla production has changed very little in the last 500 years. Much of it is still cured in the country of origin with shelf life as the priority, which often compromises flavour. We’ve flipped that model on its head by bringing the curing process to Scotland and starting with the end user in mind: what do top chefs want? What do luxury fragrance and beauty brands need?

“Our scientific curing approach allows us to lock in more moisture and preserve a greater complexity of flavour. Every bean is cured in our purpose-built facility, then batch-labelled, numbered, and paired with tasting notes– much like single origin chocolate or fine wine.

“We work directly with growers in Uganda, Indonesia, Mexico, and beyond, forming ethical, regenerative partnerships. By taking the delicate curing process into our own hands in Scotland, we help farmers focus on cultivation reducing supply chain complexity. We are not in this for short term gains – our partnerships with farmers will allow them to do what they do best and is a lifetime opportunity for them to develop meaningful and consistent supply chains with Scotland. Our small-holder farmer partnerships enable us to bring in fresh vanilla here every week due to the diversity of our supply chain across equatorial regions.

“Vanilla Planifolia is an ‘at risk’ plant – our business will also protect this high value crop for the future, creating benefits for everyone in the vanilla industry worldwide.”

L-R Kevin Walls, Gillian Lane, Gillian Martin MSP, Joe Lane | contributed

As for what it tastes like? Forget the little bottle of synthetic flavouring, or even the overly perfumed sweet gel-like paste. Mrs Lane likens their vanilla to whisky, it’s something worth waiting for. She said: “That it’s unlike anything they’ve had before. Most vanilla is a commodity, either over-processed or synthetic and robbed of its full flavour potential. Natural vanilla incorporates more than 250 flavour compounds and we’re bringing them back to life.

“Our vanilla is rich in aroma, layered in flavour, and tells the story of where it came from. Every batch is cured with scientific precision, allowing its unique terroir to shine– whether that’s from the volcanic soils of Indonesia or our own R&D facility here in Scotland. And like expertly matured single malt Scotch whisky, we will only release each batch when the flavour is extraordinary.

“We want people to experience vanilla in its purest form - not as a background note, but as a true hero ingredient.

“Scotland has a legacy of world-class ingredients and craft, from whisky to salmon. We want vanilla to be part of that story.

“For us, being a high-impact business means reimagining how one of the world’s most cherished ingredients is grown, cured, and celebrated – while creating fairer, more regenerative supply chains and bringing advanced agricultural innovation to Scotland.