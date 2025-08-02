How Glasgow has become 'stunt double' for US cities in blockbuster films

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the next few days, passengers on Glasgow’s number 23 bus who are more prone to a flight of fancy than most may imagine they have been magically transported to the United States on entering the city’s Bothwell Street.

They need not worry. For while it may look like they have suddenly arrived in the US, instead the street is among those that have been redesigned to look like New York for the filming of the new Spider-Man movie.

Not New York in the 1960s, but Glasgow in 2021 for the filming of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Glasgow’s streets, laid out in a grid, make it a good ‘stunt double’ for cities in America. So throw in a few NYPD police cars, buses, and food trucks, and no one will notice the difference.

Scotland’s largest city has also played the roles of 1960s New York in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Philadelphia in World War Z, and Gotham City in The Batman. Such are its talents, Glasgow can also ‘put on a cockney accent’, playing London in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.