He was a 10-foot grizzly adopted by a human family in Stirlingshire almost 50 years ago and has been dubbed Scotland’s most famous bear.

Now a new play telling the story of Hercules, who became a cult folk hero and appeared in James Bond film Octopussy, is to tour Scotland in the autumn.

Hercules was bought by Andy and Maggie Robin for £50 from Kingussie’s Highland Wildlife Park in 1976 after the park reached capacity. If the cub could not be rehomed, he would be put down.

Ben Winger, Maggie Robin, Suzie Ferguson and Diane Thornton with puppets of Hercules the bear ahead of the upcoming production. Pic: Eoin Carey | Eoin Carey

Created by theatre production company Tenterhooks, Hercules the Bear stars Ben Winger and Diane Thornton as Hercules’ parents, trainers and bear enthusiasts Mr and Ms Robin, with Suzie Ferguson as Hercules. Hercules himself will be portrayed by lifelike puppets created by Fergus Dunnet and Gretchen Maynard-Hahn.

While Mr Robbin died in 2019, Ms Robbin is closely involved with the production and will make a post-show appearance in Ayr to discuss her “gentle giant”.

She said: “I’m so excited that the story of Hercules - and Andy and I - will be told on stage for the first time. Our time with Hercules was so precious so it’s just a pleasure to get to relive it once again.

“The show Tenterhooks have created is such a great tribute to our special bear for so many reasons, but perhaps most notably because the Hercules puppets are so lifelike. I’m so thrilled to be involved with the tour and can’t wait for Hercules to meet audiences the length and breadth of Scotland once again.”

Wrestler Mr Robb had previously appeared alongside a bear in a performance at Canadian stadium Maple Leaf Gardens in 1965. First appearing alongside Mr Robin on the wrestling circuit, Hercules went on to achieve worldwide fame after his disappearance while filming a Kleenex advert on Benbecula led to a 24-day bear hunt.

He was eventually found in North Uist - 20 miles from where he went missing - by a crofter. A statue was later erected to remember his escape in the island’s Langass Woodland.

Hercules subsequently won roles in various films, including appearing alongside Roger Moore in Octopussy in 1983.

A spokesperson for Tenterhooks said: “It’s such a joy to be bringing the story of Hercules, Andy, and Maggie to Scottish stages - and we’re so pleased to have Maggie’s blessing and for her to join us at various points throughout the tour.

Hercules will be portrayed by lifelike puppets. | Eion Carey

“Hercules is truly a contemporary Scottish folk hero, so it’s a real honour to be able to introduce him to a whole new generation across the country - we can’t wait to get started.”

The play was premiered to a small audience in North Uist last year, but is now to tour Scotland after receiving funding from the Creative Scotland Touring Fund.

