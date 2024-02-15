How a rescue dog can bring purpose to a life lived more at home

Archie the cockapoo wears a Scotland top in the old home of Third Lanark ahead of the 2021 Euros.

I suppose I have always been a dog person, but have grown up around all kinds of pets from my cousin’s cats to my own rabbit, Snuffy, and even a cockatoo, but it has been dogs that have been the main family pet. My mum and dad had a golden Labrador, Jan, who was very old when I was small, while my aunt had labradors and Jack Russells right up until 10 years ago. While I enjoyed these four legged friends, I wasn’t mad keen on getting one of my own, not at least until I had a house and garden.

Fast forward a few years and I find myself without a house or a garden, but the owner of a bonkers cockapoo, Archie, who has graced the pages of this paper a few times (to the point that my Dad thinks he should have his own agent). While I was sceptical to begin with, I can’t imagine life without his big energy and cosy cuddles. Archie, who was being fostered by a friend, ended up in our care after his old owners couldn’t cope with his boisterous nature. Cockapoos are notoriously full of energy, intelligent and can be stubborn. They have similar traits - like eating socks, which Archie has done to everyone’s despair - but are very sociable and great with kids (my youngest nephew is his biggest fan). So much so, they’re not great being left alone. When we got Archie, he wasn’t well trained, and barked A LOT. My downstairs neighbour has only just forgiven me, five and a half years on. But with patience and perseverance (and a hefty bill from a behaviourist), he’s much more chilled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ve been on some great adventures - from being the first dog on North Link Ferries pet lounge, to living it up like an A-lister at Gleneagles and dining in many a restaurant or heading out for a drink in many a bar - but on a day to day basis, he gives us purpose. A reason to leave the flat when working from home, as well as being a great companion and company. This month it was reported that a litter of cockapoo and cavapoo puppies rescued from squalid conditions of a puppy farm, which makes now an ideal time to suggest adopting a dog. Take it from me, you won’t regret it. But you might need that house and garden.