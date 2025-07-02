Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A white man, probably in his mid-40s or older, suddenly came up to me on the subway and, in a low voice, said ‘I hate you because you're wearing a hijab’. Then he just got off at Partick station. At first, I was in shock. I honestly thought he was coming over to ask for directions or something. But nope, he was just being racist. I didn’t say anything back, I just stayed quiet.” Aisha, a Muslim living in Glasgow, shared this story with me, while reflecting on the moment that first sparked her fear of living in Scotland’s largest city as the dependent of an international PhD student.

Zahra, an international PhD student at the University of Glasgow, remembers her ordeal vividly. It was her first encounter with Islamophobia on the streets of Glasgow. “I was waiting for the bus when a drunk man came up to me. At first, he just asked me for the time, but then he suddenly started making hateful comments, saying awful things about Islam and the Prophet Muhammad, over and over again.

“It got so bad that a woman standing next to me quietly told me to move because she was worried. When the bus arrived, I got on, and so did he. He kept going, loudly saying hateful things about my religion and the Prophet. He finally got off at the next stop. I just broke down and cried on the bus. I felt completely helpless. I didn’t know what to do, if I said something, I knew he was drunk and it could’ve made things worse. But staying silent felt just as painful, hearing him insult everything I believe in.”

Muslim women, particularly those who wear visible symbols of their faith like the hijab, face a disproportionate share of Islamophobic incidents (Picture: Dan Kitwood) | Getty Images

‘Go home’

Compared to what Aisha and Zahra went through, my experience was more subtle, but still unsettling. I was walking down the street with my teenage daughter – we both wear the hijab – on our way home from grocery shopping. As we passed an older white man, I didn’t realise at first that he was speaking to me.

Then it hit me, there was no one behind us. He looked me straight in the eye and quietly muttered “go home” in a tone that made it clear we weren’t welcome. Thankfully, my daughter didn’t hear him. If anything were to happen, she’s the one I’d need to protect most.

Muslim women, particularly those who wear visible symbols of their faith like the hijab, face a disproportionate share of Islamophobic incidents. A report of the inquiry into Islamophobia in Scotland published by the Cross-Party Group on Tackling Islamophobia, highlighted that 56 per cent of respondents believe women are at greater risk, with 58 per cent of Glasgow residents concurring.

This gendered aspect of Islamophobia not only affects women's sense of safety but also impacts their social participation. Seventy-eight per cent of respondents say Islamophobia is getting worse, and this rises to 82 per cent of Muslim respondents with a Glasgow postcode. Furthermore, 83 per cent have directly experienced Islamophobia, with 75 per cent stating it is a regular or everyday issue in Scottish society.

Avoiding public transport

The manifestations of Islamophobia are diverse, ranging from verbal abuse and physical assaults to social exclusion. Public spaces such as streets, shops, restaurants, and public transport are common settings for such incidents. Alarmingly, 59 per cent of Muslims reported altering their behaviour due to fear of Islamophobic abuse, including avoiding public transport and refraining from going out after dark.

The proliferation of misinformation and disinformation on social media platforms has significantly contributed to the rise in Islamophobia. False narratives and stereotypes about Muslims are frequently amplified online, fuelling greater prejudice and hostility. For example, in August 2024, social media rumours about far-right protests in Glasgow sparked heightened tensions, even though no such events were planned.

Mainstream media also plays a role in perpetuating Islamophobic sentiments. A significant majority of Muslim respondents – 93 per cent – believe that print media promotes Islamophobia, while 89 per cent hold the same view regarding broadcast media. These perceptions underscore the need for responsible journalism and accurate representation of Muslim communities.

Education is key

Recognising the severity of the issue, Scottish authorities have taken steps to address Islamophobia. In 2023, the City of Edinburgh Council and Police Scotland issued a joint statement condemning all forms of prejudice and intolerance, reaffirming their commitment to creating a safe and inclusive society.

Furthermore, in 2024, the Scottish Government urged social media companies to take decisive action against the spread of hateful content and misinformation. In a letter to the firms, First Minister John Swinney emphasised the importance of the swift removal of posts that incite hatred or violence.

Islamophobia in Scotland is not an isolated problem. It is a systemic issue that demands immediate, coordinated action. Statements of solidarity are not enough. Real change starts with structural reform. Education is key.

Compulsory training on Islamophobia for educators, public servants, and frontline workers is essential to challenge ingrained bias and promote real inclusion. Without it, we risk perpetuating ignorance where understanding is urgently needed.

The media must also be held to account. Muslims continue to be portrayed through narrow, often damaging narratives. Newsrooms must consult with Muslim communities to ensure accurate representation and stop reinforcing harmful stereotypes.

A need for urgency

On a policy level, Scotland still lacks a formal definition of Islamophobia. This gap makes it harder to track, challenge, and legislate against anti-Muslim hate. Adopting a clear, legal definition is a basic but necessary step towards justice.

Community engagement must move beyond symbolic gestures. Support should be directed toward initiatives led by Muslim communities themselves, those with lived experience and insight into what real inclusion looks like.

We know what needs to be done. The recommendations are on the table, from advocacy groups to academic research. What’s missing is urgency. Scotland must move beyond rhetoric and into action, before Islamophobia becomes further normalised in our society.