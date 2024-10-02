How politicians are fuelling a racism crisis in Britain

A lack of racial literacy – including among black and people of colour in politics – is helping to maintain white privilege and marginalise minority communities

If politicians fail to understand the realities of racism, they have no business in politics. We've seen first-hand how ignorance and incompetence has fuelled far-right movements in England, leading to division, violence and even riots.

Whilst several individuals have been sentenced for participating in the riots or encouraging the violence online, there’s been less acknowledgement of the role that politicians have played, those who have inflamed sentiments of hatred.

You would be called out by the Speaker of the House of Commons if you failed to understand the rules of the political system, so why are the same standards not acknowledged when it comes to racism?

‘Enough is enough’

It is even more disappointing when we do not see black and people of colour (BPOC) in politics unapologetically taking a stand against this. Representation is not simply about a few of our faces in high places, it is about what you do for our communities when you get there and how you extend the ladder to those behind you.

Of course, not all BPOC politicians have to be part of a homogeneous group with the same political views or beliefs, and diversity of thought is necessary. But surely we say ‘enough is enough’ when that diversity of thought results in support for harmful, racially discriminatory policies or language.

For example, Rishi Sunak, ex-Prime Minister and current Conservative party leader, publicly condemned racism after being called an "f***ing P***" by Andrew Parker, a Reform UK party activist. However, Sunak has also failed to denounce racism, led harmful election campaigns, and even welcomed people with intolerant views toward BPOC communities.

Tory donor’s racist remarks

When it was revealed that Conservative donor Frank Hester, who has given the party more than £20 million since the start of 2023, had said that Labour MP Dianne Abbott made him "want to hate all black women" and that she "should be shot", Sunak agreed the comments were "racist" but then chose to turn a blind eye and accept the money anyway. Racism does not just exist when it happens to you as an individual, you have to be willing to call it out when it happens to others and when the systems around us enable it.

The 2021 report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, set up by the then Conservative government to investigate racial disparities in the UK, ended up being criticised by experts for its denial of institutional racism in Britain. This outcome was another reflection of the racist status quo being maintained, ensuring the prevention of legitimate anti-racist work.

This raises a question. How do we begin addressing issues of systemic racism in Britain when those in charge fail to understand what it is? This contradiction highlights two critical issues: a glaring lack of racial literacy among many politicians, including those who describe themselves as “representatives” of our communities, and a disturbing willingness to go along with racially charged language if it helps them climb the political ladder.

Far-right riots and protests

As this normalisation continues, it further entrenches harmful ideologies within the media landscape. We’ve witnessed first-hand the impact of racism in the violent, far-right riots that erupted across England. And last month, far-right protestors chanting "Rule Britannia" gathered in Glasgow's George Square, with many spouting racist abuse. They were motivated by brewing tensions of populism and culture wars, provoked by politicians. Fortunately, in Glasgow, they were met with anti-racism counter-protesters.

Whilst Prime Minister Keir Starmer has shown disdain for the violence and promised those involved will face consequences, he has failed to acknowledge the role he has played, and his lack of action to tackle Islamophobia and racism in his party.

The Forde Report – commissioned by Labour’s National Executive Committee in 2020, after leaked WhatsApp messages revealed factional infighting between supporters of Jeremy Corbyn and others – found “undoubted overt and underlying racism and sexism” in some of the messages between senior staff. It also described a “hierarchy of racism” in which, while anti-semitism was taken seriously, other forms of discrimination were “ignored”. All discrimination must be stamped out.

Starmer singled out Bangladeshi community

The Labour party has hidden behind the rhetoric of anti-racism for years, without putting in the work necessary to address these issues within their party. Unsurprisingly, the Muslim community began to see through that facade, particularly following Starmer’s initial support for Israel’s invasion of Gaza, later recast as the backing of Israel's general right to self-defence. Despite Labour historically receiving the majority of Muslim votes, polling by the Labour Muslim Network has shown a significant 43 per cent drop in support since 2019.

Similarly, Starmer's rhetoric ahead of the general election in July also raised concerns. Starmer didn’t hesitate to single out the Bangladeshi community, using them as an example of a country to which illegal migrants should be returned, highlighting how certain communities are vilified to gain support from others. He also promised “lower migration and higher wages” to win voter support.

All of this sends a dangerous message: that racism is only worth opposing when it’s direct but acceptable when it aligns with party goals. This paradox not only deepens the crisis of systemic racism but also creates conditions where BPOC politicians endorse policies that harm their communities, instead of holding these parties to account.

A lack of racial literacy isn’t just a personal failure, it threatens the political landscape of the country. Over time, these harmful narratives are adopted by others, whether consciously or not. They reinforce white supremacy and maintain the status quo that privileges white individuals and further marginalises BPOC communities.

By understanding the harm this causes within politics, we can ensure we prevent it from fostering division and begin to hold individuals to account.

