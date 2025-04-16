Shocking levels of racism in Scotland's pubs and clubs demand action

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As someone who has spent years both working in and advocating for fairness in Scotland’s hospitality sector, I have seen first hand how racism continues to cast a shadow over our night-time economy.

Whether it is outright racial abuse inside bars and restaurants or subtle biases at the door, the experiences of Black and minority ethnic (BME) individuals are often overlooked or minimised.

A recent report by the Coalition for Racial Equality and Rights (CRER) has laid bare the stark reality that many of us already know – racism in our nightlife venues is widespread and deeply ingrained. The report highlights accounts of racial profiling by security staff, discriminatory door policies, and the targeting of individuals for excessive scrutiny – all of which contribute to an unwelcoming and, at times, dangerous environment for people of colour.

Nightclubs should be places of joy and celebration, like this one, not racism (Picture: Rob Pinney) | Getty Images

Racial slurs and microaggressions

Scotland prides itself on being inclusive, but our nightlife tells a different story. The CRER report revealed that BME patrons often face unwarranted rejection at venue doors, are subjected to increased surveillance, and, in some cases, are even blamed for disturbances they did not cause.

Meanwhile, racial slurs and microaggressions from other patrons and staff persist, making nights out a stressful and even traumatic experience for many.

As an MSP, I have heard directly from constituents who have been turned away from venues for vague reasons. Others have told me of being singled out or ignored at the bar in favour of other customers. The message this sends is clear: you are not welcome.

Even recently, we have seen someone who was once a public role model, a former Miss Scotland, racially abuse a worker at a community rugby event, where she was convicted of assaulting two security guards.

Racism in the night-time economy is not just about individual incidents – it has far-reaching consequences. It isolates communities, discourages participation, and fuels mistrust between people and the hospitality sector.

A collective responsibility

If people do not feel safe or valued in public spaces, they will withdraw, limiting their social and professional opportunities and depriving our city of its rich cultural diversity. For those of us who believe in a Scotland where everyone belongs, this is unacceptable.

Tackling racism in nightlife is a collective responsibility that extends beyond BME communities to businesses, policymakers, and the public. To create truly inclusive spaces, we must implement mandatory anti-racism training for all hospitality staff, ensuring they recognise and challenge discrimination.

Venues must also be held accountable, with licensing boards considering racial discrimination complaints and enforcing consequences for repeat offenders. Additionally, clear and accessible reporting mechanisms are essential to encourage patrons to come forward without fear of inaction.

Inclusion must be more than a token gesture – nightlife venues should prioritise real policy changes that foster genuinely welcoming environments for all. Scotland’s nightlife must undergo a transformation, fostering inclusion, equitable treatment, and visibility for all, where education and accountability are prioritised.

The night-time economy should be a place of joy, celebration, and unity – not exclusion and fear. It is time to shine a light on discrimination and make our nightlife spaces truly inclusive for all.