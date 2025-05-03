'Scottish exceptionalism'? Why Scotland really does have a racism problem

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The harmful rise of the far-right, the spread of disinformation, and declining trust in politics are issues which have been repeatedly highlighted to the Scottish Government, and resulted in a recent summit to discuss the problem hosted by the First Minister.

Whilst these discussions are well-intentioned, the urgency with which change is needed in Scotland and beyond requires fewer meetings, and more immediate and sustained action. A message that all political parties need to heed as we get closer to the Scottish Parliament election in May next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This action will not come about through the use of a single, miracle, silver bullet; there are instead multiple interventions required. Third sector and grassroots organisations have been pushing for change and providing the answers needed for years.

It is important to understand how we got here. The narrative building in Scotland often positions the Reform UK party as a credible threat, rather than as the opportunists that they are, taking advantage of fertile ground to manipulate and divide communities. These tactics are not new, or even original – and they have been exploited, time and again, by mainstream parties themselves.

Scotland's politicians need to do more than pay lip service to movements like Black Lives Matter (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Rallies outside of asylum hotels

Rather than Reform or, for that matter, any political party, the focus must be on those communities which have been marginalised and ignored over decades by policymakers. This is clear when it comes to communities of colour, migrants, and asylum seekers who have been dehumanised and used as scapegoats to cover successive government failures.

Whilst many are quick to point to ‘Scottish exceptionalism’, the fact is that racism and xenophobia are a reality here in Scotland too. And whilst we may not have seen the racist riots witnessed elsewhere in the UK last summer, before these riots occurred, we had far-right groups organising rallies outside hotels accommodating vulnerable individuals who are simply pursuing their legal right to seek asylum – and they continue to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have had multiple local high streets in Scotland plastered with racist stickers designed to evoke fear of people of colour and Muslims. We have seen anti-Muslim hate crime rise in Scotland, in line with the rest of the UK, including physical attacks in our streets of people who are visibly Muslim. We have had institutions like the police repeatedly called out for institutional racism and discrimination.

Fighting all of this is not political correctness, it is just correct, and it is part of the solution to tackle division and the far-right.

The foundations to tackle and then prevent systemic racism and inequality have never really been adequately secured. The situation we are now in did not occur overnight and nor does blame lie solely with the likes of Farage or whomever is jumping on his bandwagon. This is a crisis too long in the making.

Kowtowing to far-right

For example, the inhumane rhetoric and responses to asylum seekers and migrants did not spontaneously appear. Policies designed to create a ‘hostile environment’ like “no recourse to public funds” (NRPF) which exclude them from essential services and the right to equal protection from harm were first brought in under a UK Labour government. They were then amplified and worsened by successive Conservative governments hell-bent on kowtowing to the rise of the far-right, as a means of self-preservation at the ballot box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even though the UK Government controls immigration policy, the Scottish Government has devolved powers to mitigate the impacts of these policies. They have been called upon, repeatedly, by civic society to do so.

The Scottish Government's failures to show leadership here – and to speak clearly enough on the value that migrants bring in building and renewing our communities – has further enabled the creation of the current landscape. This, along with austerity measures, originating from the UK Government but passed on in Scotland to councils, has carved out the hearts of our communities with closure of services and spaces where we come together.

Anger about poverty

A failure to offer a compelling, positive vision of how we will restore resources, and rebuild dignity and connection in our communities has made it easy for far-right parties to channel popular anger and isolation into a belief that we should blame each other, rather than the systems that have divided and impoverished all of us.

The rightful anger and isolation caused by increasing levels of poverty across Scotland is certainly not what causes the rise of the far-right and racist ideology. After all, 48 per cent of children in Black and minority ethnic families are living in relative poverty and migrants are twice as likely to be living in poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst the Scottish Government has largely not given in to the divisive rhetoric seen elsewhere, the language of progressive politics must also be accompanied by progressive policymaking and investment. It is not enough to endorse statements like “Black Lives Matter” or “Aye Welcome Refugees”, these must be backed by programmes for action, accountability, and radical investment to rebuild our communities.

Building happy lives for all

Many of us have been fighting racism and fascism for years, campaigning for better policies, participating in grassroots groups, and joining rallies against the latest faces of populism as they attempt to take advantage of a broken system and pursue their empty ideology.

We know what needs to change and we know what works – humane policymaking, investment in our communities, the rejection of diversionary tactics by those with platforms in politics and the media, and seizing opportunities to build healthy and happy lives for us all. We know what works, and both the Scottish and UK Governments do too – it’s about whether the political will exists to deliver it.