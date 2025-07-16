Donald Trump may regret attack on 'windmills' when Mrs Dingle hears about it
Donald Trump likes to come up with his own nicknames. So Joe Biden was “Sleepy Joe” and one-time Republican presidential nominee rival Ron DeSantis became Ron DeSanctimonious, which both seem fair enough attempts at satire.
But then there was his distinctly unpleasant moniker for Gavin Newsom, California’s Democrat governor – “Governor Newscum.” Sometimes his nicknames strike discordant notes, sometimes they don’t really ‘work’.
His decision to repeatedly refer to wind turbines, which he hates with a passion, as “windmills” is presumably designed with a similar aim in mind: to belittle and ridicule. However, first of all, it’s just plain wrong: there is no milling involved, electricity is not ground out between two giant stones.
Secondly, and most importantly, the main complaints about wind turbines revolve around the ‘industrialisation of the countryside’ and so forth. In contrast, a ‘windmill’ conjures up images of quaint old buildings or, for those of a certain age, Windy Miller in Camberwick Green, the first of the Trumptonshire trilogy of children’s TV programmes.
“Get rid of the windmills”!? Put poor-old Windy out of a job? What would Mrs Dingle say?
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.