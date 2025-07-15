Donald Trump has spoken fondly of his links to Scotland (Picture: Andy Buchanan) | AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump is poised for Aberdeen talks with Keir Starmer and John Swinney later this month.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Keir Starmer is poised for a showdown with Donald Trump over energy after the US President demanded efforts are made to “bring back the oil” to Aberdeen ahead of a meeting in Scotland with the Prime Minister.

Mr Trump will meet Sir Keir and First Minister John Swinney in Aberdeen later this month as part of a private visit to the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of his visit, Mr Trump has insisted that UK politicians should “get rid of the windmills” in the North Sea and instead “bring back the oil” - setting up potential tension with the Prime Minister.

Donald Trump has spoken fondly of his links to Scotland (Picture: Andy Buchanan) | AFP via Getty Images

Sir Keir’s government has pledged to end new oil and gas licences for the North Sea, with scientific evidence showing new fossil fuels projects are not consistent with global commitments to limit temperature rises.

His government has also handed fossil fuel companies behind the Rosebank oil development and the Jackdaw gas field a route to being granted environmental approval after their initial permission was ruled unlawful by the UK Supreme Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Labour UK government has been under intense pressure to reverse its manifesto pledge to ban new licences and bring an immediate end to the windfall tax, known as the energy profits levy - which has received heavy criticism from the offshore industry and is not due to expire until 2030.

Mr Swinney will also meet Mr Trump on the private visit to Aberdeen, while the Scottish Government has long-delayed its energy strategy and has muddied the waters on where it stands on new fossil fuel developments in the North Sea.

The UK and Scottish governments have vowed to ramp up renewable energy as part of efforts to tackle the climate crisis - with the focus on offshore wind turbines.

Mr Trump has previously had a run-in with Scottish wind farms before when in 2019, his company, Trump International, lost a court battle to stop a major renewables development being built in the North Sea off Aberdeen after claiming the 11 turbines would spoil views from his Menie golf course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donald Trump lost a legal battle against the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre development off the Aberdeenshire coast (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Trump said Aberdeen was “the oil capital of Europe” but claimed it should “get rid of the windmills".

He said: "We're going to have a meeting with... a state meeting with the prime minister, and that's going to be up in Aberdeen, which is the oil capital of Europe, they should bring it back too.

"They have so much oil there. They should get rid of the windmills and bring back the oil.

"[Because] the windmills are really detrimental to the beauty of Scotland and every other place they go up."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Climate campaigners have accused Mr Trump of ignorance over renewable energy and warned continuing to burn fossil fuels will do nothing to bring down bills.

Tessa Khan, executive director of Uplift, said: “Donald Trump clearly knows nothing about the North Sea other than the view from his golf course.

“After 60 years of drilling, the UK has burned almost all of its gas and what is left is oil, most of which the UK exports, which contributes nothing to making sure the UK has an affordable supply of energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uplift's executive director Tessa Khan

"The reason the UK’s energy bills are high is because of our reliance on expensive gas – and the way to reduce them is to shift to homegrown renewable energy, offshore wind in particular, which the UK is lucky to have in abundance.

“More oil and gas drilling would not only lock us into an expensive energy source for far longer than is necessary, it will also contribute to the climate impacts – the wildfires, droughts and floods – that we’re now seeing every year.”

The Scottish Government said the US president's visit would be a chance to "promote the interests of Scotland".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Scottish Labour deputy leader, Jackie Baillie, has called on the First Minister to ensure Scotland gets a better trade deal with the US in his discussions with Mr Trump.

She said: "I would expect the First Minister to meet with the elected US President.

"I want him not just to sing the praises of Scotland but actually to secure for very important sectors of our economy better trade deals in partnership with the United Kingdom , so that whisky, salmon, all these things that we know export well to the US are given a lift up."