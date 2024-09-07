As gamekeepers report falling numbers of Capercaillie males at breeding sites, a row is brewing over controlling predators like the pine marten

Not long after good news about black grouse numbers on Scotland’s hills comes a dire warning about our capercaillie population. The Scottish Gamekeepers Association reported that just 153 male birds were seen at lekking sites this breeding season, down from 168 last year.

It is thought there are now just over 500 of these special birds in the wild, with the species in danger of extinction in Scotland. There is, therefore, a lot riding on an emergency action plan due to be published soon by NatureScot and the Cairngorms National Park.

One problem is that another protected species, the pine marten, is reportedly eating its eggs and chicks. Gamekeepers are warning that a failure to ease the level of predation could be disastrous, while also complaining their views are not being taken seriously enough.