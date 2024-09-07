As capercaillie takes another step towards extinction, Scotland must save this iconic bird
Not long after good news about black grouse numbers on Scotland’s hills comes a dire warning about our capercaillie population. The Scottish Gamekeepers Association reported that just 153 male birds were seen at lekking sites this breeding season, down from 168 last year.
It is thought there are now just over 500 of these special birds in the wild, with the species in danger of extinction in Scotland. There is, therefore, a lot riding on an emergency action plan due to be published soon by NatureScot and the Cairngorms National Park.
One problem is that another protected species, the pine marten, is reportedly eating its eggs and chicks. Gamekeepers are warning that a failure to ease the level of predation could be disastrous, while also complaining their views are not being taken seriously enough.
Conservation is not always straightforward and there can be disputes about the best courses of action. But all sides should remember that, while saving the capercaillie may seem like a lonely pursuit, its extinction would likely cause uproar across the country. Saving this iconic bird must be a priority.
