Black grouse revival in Highlands shows its extinction is by no means inevitable
The black grouse is an iconic bird of Scotland, ranking alongside the capercaillie and golden eagle. However, for years there has been concern that this wonderful bird – famed for the males’ mating displays at sites known as ‘leks’ – could become extinct in this country.
Its presence on the RSPB’s red list of the most endangered birds is not just bad news for the black grouse as experts regard it as an important ‘indicator species’ for the overall health of an ecosystem. So, if they are doing badly, other animals are likely to be struggling too.
However, a new citizen science study of 14 locations in the Beauly area, near Inverness, has found that their numbers are recovering in places where native woodland, peatlands and wetlands are being restored. A survey in 2007 found there were just 250 males taking part in the lekking displays. But between April and May this year, volunteers counted 405 individuals, a considerable increase.
Wildlife conservation can sometimes seem like a struggle against ultimately inevitable decline. Efforts like these show that human intervention can make a real difference. This is no lost cause.
