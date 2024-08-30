Black grouse revival in Highlands shows its extinction is by no means inevitable

The number of black grouse males taking part in mating displays at leks in the Beauly area has risen by more than 60 per cent in 17 years

The black grouse is an iconic bird of Scotland, ranking alongside the capercaillie and golden eagle. However, for years there has been concern that this wonderful bird – famed for the males’ mating displays at sites known as ‘leks’ – could become extinct in this country.

Its presence on the RSPB’s red list of the most endangered birds is not just bad news for the black grouse as experts regard it as an important ‘indicator species’ for the overall health of an ecosystem. So, if they are doing badly, other animals are likely to be struggling too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, a new citizen science study of 14 locations in the Beauly area, near Inverness, has found that their numbers are recovering in places where native woodland, peatlands and wetlands are being restored. A survey in 2007 found there were just 250 males taking part in the lekking displays. But between April and May this year, volunteers counted 405 individuals, a considerable increase.