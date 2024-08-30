How the black grouse is making a comeback in the Scottish Highlands

Rewilding efforts in part of the Highlands have resulted in local populations of an “amazing species” of endangered bird reaching their highest level for 17 years.

Black grouse, seen as an important indicator species for eco-system health, have suffered UK-wide decline over recent decades due to threats such as habitat loss and intensive land management.

The distinctive black, white and red birds, which use a wide variety of habitats for feeding, shelter, nesting, lekking and rearing chicks, are now on the RSPB red list of the most endangered birds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Rural News - A weekly of the Hay's Way tour of Scotland emailed direct to you. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, a citizen science study in the Affric Highlands near Inverness has found black grouse populations are recovering well at sites where large-scale nature recovery, including restoration of native woods, peatlands and wetlands, is being carried out.

The Black Grouse or Blackgame is a large bird in the grouse family. Picture: Getty Images

The Affric Highlands initiative and RSPB Scotland study involved trained volunteers counting the numbers of males attending mating display sites, known as “leks”, at 14 locations in the Beauly area between April and May this year.

The team recorded 405 lekking males, up from 378 the last time the survey was done in 2021, and up from the 250 recorded in 2007, something that Affric Highlands field officer Nicola Williamson described as a “cause for optimism”.

She added: “Restoring a mosaic of habitats to health appears to be offering much-needed hope for black grouse numbers – and so for nature more broadly.”

“The project has been a constant source of inspiration – including the positive engagement of the local community and landowners, the nature recovery action underway at several estates, and the amazing team of volunteers who have made the study possible.”

Though there was an overall rise in numbers, the team found the numbers of lekking black grouse males have risen or declined – sometimes significantly – at different individual sites due to changes in available habitat.

The study areas included RSPB’s Corrimony Nature Reserve, and Simon McLaughlin, RSPB site manager, said: “The support from local volunteers, estates and other organisations this year has inspired optimism that these birds will be well looked after into the future.

“We hope we will see even more of this community involvement going forward and to continue working together to implement measures to safeguard this amazing species.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservationists say the findings are already leading some landowners to adopt more nature-positive approaches to land management.

At several sites where black grouse populations have gone down, they say, landowners are actively seeking advice and support to increase grouse numbers.

The project now aims to use future surveys to confirm whether the upward trend in bird numbers is steady, and will be running training sessions from this autumn for next year’s season of black grouse surveys.