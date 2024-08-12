This is the first year grouse shooting takes place under the new Wildlife Management and Muirburn Bill.

The start of the grouse shooting season has not got off to a glorious start due to poor bird numbers and soggy weather conditions.

August 12, otherwise known as “the Glorious Twelfth”, is the day the countryside sport kicks off.

This year, due to a particularly wet spring and summer, grouse chicks have not done well, according to shooting groups. Ticks, which attack the wild birds, have also had an impact on grouse numbers.

It means some estates have had to drastically reduce the number of days they let for shooting, industry leaders have said. BASC Scotland Director Peter Clark said some estates will not be hosting shoots at all this year.

He said: “We have not had a great start to the season this year.

“The overall trend across Scotland and the UK is pretty similar and that is that the numbers are down significantly.

“This is due to a combination of bad weather and the ongoing tick problem has really hampered numbers.”

Ticks carry diseases, including Louping Ill, which can impact grouse. According to research by the University of Stirling, the prevalence of ticks in Scotland will increase by a quarter under the most optimistic climate change scenario.

The poor start to the season not only impacts estates, but the surrounding rural economy, Countryside Alliance Scotland spokesperson Jake Swindells said.

“It does have an impact on the local rural economy because it brings in money for conservation and local businesses,” he said.

“It also helps keep young people in rural areas by providing activities.”

This year marks the first grouse shooting in Scotland going ahead under new legislation requiring a licence for shooting the game birds.

The Scottish Government passed the new Wildlife Management and Muirburn Act in March and it is now in full effect for the beginning of the grouse season.

The Scottish Green Party called for authorities to be vigilant in enforcing the new law and criticised the “organised cruelty” of grouse shoots.

Moors that are home to grouse must now apply for a licence that lasts five years, with NatureScot opening for applications in mid-July.

Some estates have not yet applied for a licence due to uncertainty over mapping requirements as part of the application process but Scottish Land and Estates bosses have said they are hopeful that dialogue with NatureScot would address these challenges and resolve the matter.

Ross Ewing, director of moorland at Scottish Land and Estates, said: “The licensing regime is the biggest change to grouse shooting in generations and we are entering into a new era for those involved in the sector.

“We had to work hard to ensure the legislation was as proportionate and workable as possible for moor owners and gamekeepers and we believe this has been achieved in most respects.

“We are encountering challenges regarding the maps that are required by NatureScot to accompany licence applications but we are hopeful this can be resolved soon.”

One of the gamekeepers out on the first shoot of the season was Ian Elliot of the Southern Uplands Moorland Group.

Mr Elliot said: “It is always a special day as the season gets under way on the Glorious Twelfth and this year is slightly different with the new licensing system in place.

“It obviously brings with it more regulation and paperwork for us to complete but we believe that it can be workable in the long term so long as Government continues to recognise the value and work of the sector.

