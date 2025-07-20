As Donald Trump seeks refuge from 'Epstein Files' furore, Scotland's politicians must take care

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to The Devil's Dictionary by Ambrose Bierce, the word diplomacy means “the patriotic art of lying for one's country”. Although written in the late 1800s and early 1900s, the satirical sting of his book can still be felt today.

While Donald Trump’s trip to Scotland at the end of this week may be a private affair, a prelude to his UK state visit, its potential political importance should not be underestimated. There is a chance to at least lay the groundwork for a diplomatic coup with real, tangible benefits for Scotland and the UK.

However, there is also a chance for things to go badly wrong, to annoy, embarrass or offend a childish and deeply flawed man, who also happens to be, whether we like it or not, the most powerful person on planet Earth.

Elon Musk's claim that Donald Trump is mentioned in the Epstein Files has sparked a controversy that the US President is struggling to deal with (Picture: Roberto Schmidt) | AFP via Getty Images

‘Epstein hoax’?

These are troubled times for the US President. After a public falling out, one-time ally Elon Musk claimed Trump’s name was in the ‘Epstein files’, referring to Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier who killed himself in jail on remand after being arrested on charges of sex-trafficking children.

The affair has begun to spiral with many of Trump’s own ‘Maga’ supporters demanding the release of the files, supposedly including Epstein’s ‘client’ list, and Musk now alleging there has been a “cover-up” and that “so many powerful people want that list suppressed”.

Trump, who's been struggling to persuade people there’s nothing to see in the “Epstein hoax”, will probably welcome the chance to escape to Scotland, play some golf, and talk about almost anything else. He may be desperate for the trip to go well and for as many political ‘wins’ as he can find, but also more volatile if things seem to be going badly.