Rishi Sunak is such a confident leader, he is delaying an election for as long as possible.

Knowing he’s almost certain to lose, the placeholder Prime Minister this week suggested the country would not be going to the polls anytime soon, explaining he was more minded to the second-half of the year.

Ignoring how cowardly this kicking down the road is for a second, it’s worth noting Rishi Sunak is simply suggesting it won’t happen in spring, rather than ruling it out. The man who goes on about long-term decisions is incapable of making one, instead buying time just in case we suddenly find out Keir Starmer hates animals and punches children.

Tory aides are said to be desperate for the Prime Minister to go further and categorically rule out a spring election so he can stop being asked about it. Instead, Mr Sunak seems to have decided uncertainty is good, actually. It means MPs can’t plan legislation and I can’t book a holiday (which is the real tragedy) but, more importantly, it means we all have to pretend every nudge or wink means something when, actually, very little Mr Sunak says means anything.

Stopping the boats? Obviously not. Growing the economy? Won’t be around long enough. Any other policies? See previous answer. Any policy announced from now until the election is likely going to be reversed or simply never happen. Long-term commitments from a party whose MPs are quitting parliament en masse to get the grace period done and find a new job.

Still, saying nothing is better than outright lying, something else Mr Sunak did to see in the year, claiming his Government has cleared the asylum backlog. They’ve done no such thing. It currently stands at 98,599, which is 98,599 more than the number of non-Tory MPs who voted for him to be Prime Minister.This habit of saying nothing or lying is becoming a habit for Mr Sunak, who holds press conferences purely to announce vibes, rather than anything of substance. Still, when he’s only managed one of the five pledges and it’s the one outside his control, it makes sense to keep schtum.

That’s not to say the Labour leader is better. Mr Starmer enjoyed his 1000th relaunch on Thursday, where he discussed his background, his desire to improve Britain, and absolutely nothing else of substance.Taking dozens of questions, Sir Keir did not give dozens of answers, instead insisting yes things can only get better, and no it’s not the right time to elaborate any further on how. Want to know Labour’s policy on tax? Well he’s been very clear. Immigration? Again, refer to his previous answer. Still think Labour haven’t got enough policies? Guess you didn’t do the reading.

This is where politics is, going into an election yea. People saying things without really saying anything, deciding the best response to a struggling economy and cost of living crisis is ambiguity.

After his speech, Mr Starmer did interviews with broadcasters, in which he gave all the same words, just in different orders. Elections mean being on message, even if there’s not quite enough behind it.