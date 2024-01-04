Rishi Sunak signals General Election will be held in 'second half of this year'

Rishi Sunak has announced he is working towards a general election in the second half of the year despite growing pressure to call a vote soon.

The Prime Minister said on Thursday it is his “working assumption” that he would not be sending the public to the polls in the spring, as opposition figures have been talking up.

Mr Sunak dangled the prospect of future tax cuts to voters and attacked Sir Keir Starmer’s green proposals as the two leaders set out their stalls at the start of the election year.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appears to have laughed off calls for an early election.

It comes with his party languishing in the polls, and his own approval ratings reaching their worst ever level.

Labour has claimed that a spring vote is the “worst kept secret in Parliament” in a possible ploy to claim Mr Sunak has bottled it if he goes longer.

The Liberal Democrats have also been calling for Mr Sunak to hold the vote in May rather than trying to “cling on” to power for the rest of the year.

But Mr Sunak told broadcasters on a visit to a youth centre in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, the Prime Minister said: “So my working assumption is we’ll have a general election in the second half of this year and in the meantime I’ve got lots that I want to get on with.”

The Conservative leader declined to rule out a May election categorically but repeated his intentions to go for later in the year.

“I want to keep going, managing the economy well and cutting people’s taxes.

“But I also want to keep tackling illegal migration,” Mr Sunak said.

“So I’ve got lots to get on with and I’m determined to keep delivering for the British people.”Opposition parties have repeatedly urged the Prime Minister to call an election, and have now accused Mr Sunak of running scared from the electorate.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said: “Rishi Sunak has bottled it and is running scared of a May General Election.

“Squatter Sunak is holed up in Downing Street, desperately clinging on to power rather than facing the verdict of the British people.

“We need an election in Spring, so that voters can finally get rid of this appalling and out-of-touch Conservative Government.”

Orkney and Shetland Lib Dem MP Alister Carmichael added: “The only people who stand to benefit from a later election are the Conservatives themselves. The country needs a general election sooner rather than later. Yet again the Tories put their interest ahead of the country’s.

"The Tories face electoral oblivion so it is no wonder they are running scared of the public. Voters will only see this as more cowardice from a party and a Prime Minister who have nothing left in the tank."

Green MP Caroline Lucas claimed the country needed an election immediately, and claimed the Prime Minister was scared of an electoral wipeout.She said: “Our country can't wait until the second half of this year for a general election, purely because Rishi Sunak is terrified of a thumping defeat.

"Our economy is on its knees, public services have been decimated, the climate is in crisis - we need a general election now."