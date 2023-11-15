Not every right-wing Tory is backing Suella Braverman, with Philip Davies claiming she had, in what isn't exactly parliamentary language, a "hissy fit".

He told GB News: “I think Suella has fallen victim, as some people do, which is when they get sacked, they can have a hissy fit about it and start thrashing around.

“I don't think it does her any credit at all and I say that as somebody who likes Suella, and who agrees with virtually everything. But this is not a very edifying letter to send.

“All I would say is if Suella felt so strongly about all of these things, why didn’t she resign and send this letter.

“She was there clinging on to her job and this is now somebody who's basically bitter because she has been sacked".