Green, pink and purple lights danced across Scotland’s skies for a second night on Tuesday, amid a strong solar storm which has made the bucket-list-worthy northern lights visible across the UK in recent days.

From Aberdeenshire to Loch Lomond - the multi-coloured hues were spotted by many up and down Scotland on Monday and Tuesday night.

The Met Office said the lights were caused by a fast-moving coronal mass ejection (CME) which left the Sun late on Saturday night, sending a release of plasma and magnetic field from the sun’s corona towards Earth.

It said on Wednesday night no significant solar activity is expected, with the likelihood of further aurora sightings diminishing rapidly.

If you’re hoping to catch a sight of the dazzling light show this Autumn, you can read our explainer here. And if you’re based in Edinburgh, we’ve put together a list of the best spots to capture the breath-taking scenes from the city.

Here’s a round up of pictures as Scots captured the incredible sight in recent days.

1 . Loch Kinardochy Ali Penman, 49, from Perthshire, snapped this picture at Loch Kinardochy, between Kinloch Rannoch and Aberfeldy. It was taken around 10pm, before the clouds rolled in | Ali Penman Photo Sales

2 . North Berwick Elaine Elder, 52, captured the stunning scene at North Berwick just before 10pm on Tuesday | Elaine Elder Photo Sales

3 . Tarland Gyorgy Vegh, 41, spotted the lights over Tarland, Aberdeenshire, just after 12am on Wednesday morning | Gyorgy Vegh Photo Sales