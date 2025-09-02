Amazing time-lapse shows Northern Lights visible over Scotland
An amazing time-lapse shows the Northern Lights visible over Scotland on September 2.
Bart Labno captured the spectacle from his garden in Aberdeenshire during the early hours of the morning.
Could the Northern Lights be visible tonight?
The Met Office says there is a chance of further viewings tonight, however this is more restricted to northern parts of Scotland as the intensity wanes.
Where exactly are the Northern Lights?
The Northern Lights form in an oval around the North Pole in an area called the “auroral zone".
Areas in the “auroral zone” include north Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Greenland, Canada, the north of American state Alaska, and northern Siberia, in Russia.
What month is best to see the Northern Lights?
The best months to see the Northern Lights are September to late March, as these months have the longest dark hours and best viewing conditions.
Where in the UK can you see the Northern Lights?
The best places to see the Northern Lights in the UK are Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern England.
However, they have on occasion been spotted in the south of England.
The best sightings of the Northern Lights are when the skies are darkest - normally around midnight.
