Military aircraft was spotted around Scotland yesterday, as the country prepares for the upcoming arrival of US President Donald Trump.

He is set to visit his golf courses in Aberdeen and Turnberry from July 15 to 29, with helicopters even spotted in the skies above Aberdeen Harbour as crowds gathered to wave goodbye to the 2025 Tall Ships Races.

Elsewhere in Scotland, there was a preview of Tutankhamun: The Immersive Exhibition which will soon open at Glasgow’s SEC Centre.

Also in the news yesterday was the sad death of Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne, who has died aged 76.

A chinook helicopter at Prestwick Airport ahead of Trump's visit

Preparations start at Prestwick Airport and the surrounding area for the visit of US President Donald Trump

Golfers walk past a 'Road Closed' sign laid on the verge of a road outside the Trump Turnberry hotel and golf resort Trump departs this weekend for Scotland, where he owns two golf resorts and will meet with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.