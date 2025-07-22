Ozzy Osbourne dies at the age of 76 weeks after final Black Sabbath concert

Getty Images

Black Sabbath frontman ‘died surrounded by love’ according to his family

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76, his family has announced.

A statement from his family said: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

He had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As frontman of Black Sabbath, he was at the forefront of the heavy metal scene – a deeper, darker offshoot of hard rock.

His theatrical stage presence, including once biting off the head of a bat, and styling himself as the Prince of Darkness marked him out as a controversial figure.

Born John Michael Osbourne on December 3 1948 in Aston, Birmingham, he left school at 15 and did odd jobs including factory work before teaming up with school friend Geezer Butler in several bands.

Earlier this month he bid a farewell to fans with a Black Sabbath reunion, telling thousands of heavy metal enthusiasts at Villa Park, Birmingham – a stone’s throw from where Black Sabbath was formed in 1968 – that it was “so good to be on this stage” as he performed his last set from a large black throne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Osbourne and his fellow original Black Sabbath members – Tony Iommi, Terence “Geezer” Butler and Bill Ward – were the last to appear on stage as part of a star-studded line-up for the Back to the Beginning concert.

Also among the bands performing were Anthrax, Metallica and Guns N’ Roses, and there were messages of thanks from other celebrities, including Jack Black, Ricky Gervais and Dolly Parton.

Black Sabbath’s eponymous debut album in 1970 made the UK top 10 and paved the way for a string of hit records.

They went on to become one of the most influential and successful metal bands of all time, selling more than 75 million albums worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, and Osbourne was added for a second time last year.

He rose to further fame alongside his wife Sharon – whom he married in 1982 and with whom he has three children, Aimee, Jack and Kelly – through their reality TV series The Osbournes.

Getty Images for The Rock and Ro

In 2020, Osbourne revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and he paused touring in 2023 after extensive spinal surgery.

He had a fall at home in 2019 which aggravated injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003, stopping his No More Tours 2 shows from going ahead in Europe and the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tour had previously been rescheduled several times because of illness, the Covid-19 pandemic and logistical issues.

He released his twelfth studio album Ordinary Man in 2020, followed by Patient Number 9 in 2022, which went to number three and two in the UK charts respectively.

Ozzy Osbourne obituary: From factory worker to music’s Prince of Darkness

A behemoth among the monsters of rock music, Ozzy Osbourne will be best remembered for his showmanship and unique sound.

As frontman of Black Sabbath, he was at the forefront of the heavy metal scene – a deeper, darker offshoot of hard rock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His theatrical stage presence – including once biting off the head of a bat – and styling himself as the Prince of Darkness marked him out as a controversial figure.

Band break-ups fuelled by disputes with fellow members and drug abuse and a well-documented battle with alcoholism cemented that reputation.

He was also among the vanguard of now-ubiquitous modern reality TV stars, appearing with his family in the hit MTV show The Osbournes.

Born John Michael Osbourne on December 3 1948 in Aston, Birmingham, he left school at 15 and did odd jobs including factory work before teaming up with school friend Geezer Butler in several bands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair then linked up with the other founder members of Black Sabbath, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward, to form what was then called Earth Blues Company – later shortened to Earth – in 1968.

Initially a Mod who loved soul music, according to his biography on the band’s official website, Osbourne crafted his darker image after writing lyrics for a song entitled Black Sabbath after the 1963 Boris Karloff film of the same name.

The name stuck – after they were forced to change it from Earth – and the band went on to sell millions of records over the next decade on the back of sound-defining tracks including Paranoid and War Pigs.

Yui Mok/PA Wire

A product of their working-class roots and the post-Vietnam War era, the band tackled themes of war, social chaos and the supernatural.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But drug use began to take its toll on Osbourne and his relationship with his fellow band members, and he was eventually fired in 1979.

He launched a solo career, enjoying success during the 1980s, before reforming with Sabbath several times – including in 2016 for a final world tour.

As a group, Black Sabbath are widely credited with defining and popularising the sound of heavy metal.

As a solo artist, Osbourne released 11 albums, with his debut Blizzard Of Ozz issued in 1980, which featured two of his most revered songs, Crazy Train and Mr Crowley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Birmingham-born singer sold more than 100 million records worldwide with Black Sabbath and as a solo artist.

In 2014, he was presented with a global icon award at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Osbourne married his first wife Thelma Riley in 1971 and became a stepfather to her son.

The couple also had two children but split in 1982 after, he admitted, his rock ‘n roll lifestyle meant he put her “through hell”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He married Sharon, the daughter of his former Black Sabbath manager Don Arden, in July of that year.

The pair had met in the 1970s via her father and she took over managing Osbourne after he was booted from the heavy metal group.

Ozzy and Sharon had three children together: Jack, Kelly and Aimee.

The couple became an unlikely hit after starring between 2002 and 2005 in The Osbournes, which also launched the careers of Jack and Kelly, but the pair temporarily split in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Munns/PA Wire

Former X Factor judge Sharon later revealed they had tried marriage counselling to get their relationship back on track – but gave up because it made him angry.

In 2017, during an interview with music magazine Rolling Stone, he joked that the secret to his marriage was “don’t get caught with your mistress”.

He is quoted as telling Rolling Stone: “When I was a crazy f*****, I’m lucky she didn’t walk out. Now I’m coming on five years clean and sober, and I’ve realised what a f****** idiot I was. I mean, I’m still nuts, but in control of it a bit more.”

Osbourne added: “When I said, ‘Don’t get caught by your missus,’ I’m not proud of all that s***. I upset my wife and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. I love my wife, and it made me realise what a f****** idiot I’ve been.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also told the magazine he had taken up painting to relax and that he was “obsessed with Game Of Thrones”, the TV series based on George RR Martin’s books.

In 2016, he revealed he was undergoing “intense therapy” for a “sex addiction” that nearly resulted in the disintegration of his marriage but he later told The Times he was not a sex addict, saying: “I’m in a f****** rock band, aren’t I?”

In 2017, he and Sharon renewed their wedding vows in Las Vegas.

Osbourne has also been a firm supporter of the health service, having been treated by NHS staff in 2003 after a near-fatal accident at his Buckinghamshire home left him with a fractured neck vertebra, fractured ribs and a broken collarbone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The singer often hit the headlines for his off-the-wall comments, like his quip about Brexit to the Big Issue magazine in 2018.

“People keep going on at me about that – is it a big deal over there?” he asked in an interview with the publication.

He added: “I don’t read the newspapers and I don’t really talk politics because I don’t really know. I don’t really understand Brexit.”

In his later years Osbourne attempted to press on with his rock career, but was hampered several times by illness and injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In early February 2019, Sharon revealed he had been admitted to hospital after suffering from flu.

She said her husband had experienced “complications” from the illness and doctors advised him to go to hospital.

Sharon tweeted: “As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu.

“His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The illness led to him cancelling a string of tour dates while he recovered, including postponing the UK and European legs of his No More Tours 2.

A tweet from his official account said planned performances in Australia, New Zealand and Japan had also been axed.

In October 2018, he insisted he was not retiring, telling Rolling Stone: “In essence, what I’m trying to do is slow my lifestyle down to a more comfortable way of living.”

But within months he was forced to postpone another string of tour dates – including a show at the famous Hollywood Bowl – after suffering a fall at his Los Angeles home in April 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November 2019, he returned to the stage for a one-song performance at the American Music Awards alongside rappers Post Malone and Travis Scott.

The trio performed the song Take What You Want, from Malone’s album Hollywood’s Bleeding, although Osbourne spent most of the performance sat immobile in a gothic-style throne towards the back of the stage.

Another blow came in January 2020 when the singer revealed on US television that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, which was discovered by doctors after a fall.

Sharon, who was at his side during the Good Morning America interview, said the diagnosis was “not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “But it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

The musician was revealed to have a rare form of the disease called Parkin 2, which he had since birth.

In May 2022 Sharon shared the news that Ozzy had tested positive for Covid, and just days later she too tested positive.

In August that year he made a surprise appearance onstage in his home city of Birmingham to close out the 2022 Commonwealth Games, backed by Black Sabbath as fireworks lit up the sky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But early in 2023 he announced via a lengthy statement on social media that following extensive spinal surgery he was not “physically capable” of doing his tour dates in Europe and the UK.

He said his singing voice was fine but that, following three operations, stem cell treatments, physical therapy sessions and more, his body was “still weak”.

Osbourne was scheduled to return to the stage in October 2023 at the Power Trip music festival in Indio, California, alongside other rock powerhouses including Metallica, AC/DC, Iron Maiden and Guns N’ Roses.

However in July he once again was forced to bow out, saying he had been “optimistic” about a summer return but did not want the show to be “half-assed”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Osbourne did not return to touring in 2024, but was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame for a second time, one of the few to be given the honour.

He also took aim at US rapper Kanye West that same year, for sampling a Black Sabbath song after being refused permission, and Osbourne referred to his remarks about Jewish people.

Osbourne said on social media he did not want to be associated with West as he has brought “untold heartache to many”.

He bid farewell to fans with a Black Sabbath reunion in his final live performance earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The legendary rocker told thousands of heavy metal enthusiasts at Villa Park in Birmingham on July 5 that it was “so good to be on this stage” as he performed his last set from a large black throne.

Osbourne and his fellow original Black Sabbath members – Iommi, Butler and Ward – were the last to appear on stage as part of a star-studded line-up for the Back to the Beginning concert.

Among the bands performing were Anthrax, Metallica and Guns N’Roses, and there were messages of thanks from other celebrities, including Jack Black, Ricky Gervais and Dolly Parton.