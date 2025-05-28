The Ancient Egypt exhibition had a six month sell-out run in Cairo,

He is arguably Ancient Egypt’s best-known pharaoh, whose tomb was uncovered almost intact 100 years ago by British archaeologist Howard Carter.

Now a sell-out “immersive” exhibition featuring a hologram room that will demonstrate the full mummification process of Pharaoh Tutankhamun is to come to Scotland.

More than 1.8 million people worldwide have already seen the exhibition. | SEC

Tutankhamun: The Immersive Exhibition, which has attracted 1.8 million visitors in 12 cities across three continents, is to hold a 14-week run in Glasgow before going on a wider European tour.

The 2,500sqft display will include an 8m-high, 360-degree immersive video mapping room, a seated virtual reality experience and an interactive digital metaverse room.

A selection of original ancient Egyptian artefacts from as far back as 4000 BC, including a funerary shabti from the 20th dynasty that belonged to Mr Carter’s private collection and statuettes and vases from the reigns of Tutankhamun and Ramses II & III, will also be on show. The hologram room will show the full mummification process of the pharaoh.

Tutankhamun: The Immersive Exhibition | Tutankhamun: The Immersive Exhibition

Created in collaboration with Egyptologists and historians and blending cutting-edge technology with Egyptian history, the exhibition will transport visitors through six creatively designed galleries that delve into the lives of ancient Egyptians.

The exhibition will launch at Glasgow’s SEC on July 24, following successful runs in Madrid, Hamburg, Cairo, Sao Paulo, Barcelona, Vienna, Malmö and London, as well as a sold-out six-month run at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo.

Visitors begin their 90-minute experience on an interactive walkway that leads into an area presenting background stories about Egyptian civilisation. They then continue into an immersive video mapping room, which recounts the history of Egypt, its natural landscapes, cultural heritage, the life of Tutankhamun, his tomb, and its groundbreaking discovery.

They will embark on a 360-degree seated virtual reality experience, journeying into the mystical Egyptian afterlife before entering another hi-tech space where they will witness a hologram presentation, vividly bringing to life the entire mummification process of Pharaoh Tutankhamun.

Finally, visitors will step into an interactive digital metaverse walk-through of the Valley of the Kings, exploring Mr Carter's basecamp, and reliving the monumental moment of the 1922 discovery.

The moment of the discovery of the tomb is described in a recorded interview, with Mr Carter broadcast as part of the exhibition.

The exhibition is an 'immersive' journey into the history of Pharoah Tutankhamun. | SEC

Angela Smith, head of new business for exhibitions at the SEC said; “I was lucky enough to visit Tutankhamun: The Immersive Exhibition in London and I can promise visitors they are in for a treat when the event comes to Glasgow.

“Running for 14 weeks, there’s plenty of time to see the event, but we are expecting high demand so we’re urging visitors to sign up to the wait list so they don’t miss out.”