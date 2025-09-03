The memorial statue celebrates Glasgow’s historic connection to the civil rights campaigner.

An official date has been announced for the unveiling of a statue of freedom fighter Nelson Mandela in Glasgow.

The Nelson Mandela Scottish Memorial Foundation (NMSMF) said the tribute to Mr Mandela will be unveiled in Nelson Mandela Place on October 9 next year, marking the anniversary of the anti-apartheid activist’s visit to the city in 1993.

The foundation has also announced the shortlist of sculptors to design the statue, with their ideas then being displayed during a public consultation before being put to a panel of judges.

It said a granite block has been sourced from South Africa, and is being stored in Aberdeenshire to be finished by the chosen sculptor.

The city of Glasgow has a strong historic connection to Mr Mandela. In 1981, it awarded him the Freedom of the City - a ceremonial honour conferred by the council as a gesture of great respect - while he was still imprisoned on Robben Island.

Nelson Mandela acknowledges the crowd at a rally in Glasgow in October 1993 | PA

Following Glasgow’s lead, eight other local authorities across the UK followed, including Aberdeen, Dundee and Midlothian.

Dr Michael Kelly, the Lord Provost of Glasgow who conferred the award to Mr Mandela, went on to launch a declaration for his release, which gained the support of over two thousand mayors from 56 countries around the world.

The declaration got the backing of the United Nations in New York and Dr Kelly, on behalf of Glasgow, was invited to speak first in support of the petition.

In 1986, Glasgow changed the name of St George's Place in the city centre to Nelson Mandela Place in a further act of solidarity with the civil rights campaigner.

A special ceremony was held at Glasgow City Chambers in 1993 - a year before he became the first black president of South Africa - where Mr Mandela was presented with the Freedom of the City honour.

In a speech at the City Chambers on 9 October 1993, he said: “While we were physically denied our freedom in the country of our birth, a city 6,000 miles away, and as renowned as Glasgow, refused to accept the legitimacy of the apartheid system, and declared us to be free.”

Brian Filling, a famous Scottish anti-apartheid campaigner and Chair of the NMSMF, said: “A permanent memorial to Nelson Mandela will remind Scots and visitors to the city of the proud history of solidarity with the struggle against apartheid and will also provide a focal point for an educational programme for future generations on the need to stand up against racism and injustice whenever and wherever it rears its ugly head.

“That history of solidarity saw huge support from Scotland and its anti-apartheid movement with practical help, boycotts, campaigning, a year-long picket of the South African Consulate, the renaming of the consulate’s address as Nelson Mandela Place, and the 30,000 strong Freedom March from Glasgow Green to London.”

The sculptors shortlisted to design the statue are Paul Ferriter, Hector Guest, Alan B Herriot, Kenny Hunter and David J Mitchell.

The Lord Provost of the City of Glasgow, the High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa to the UK and the Chair of the NMSMF will judge the final designs.

The Lord Provost of Glasgow, Councillor Jacqueline McLaren, said: “It is a great pleasure to support the Nelson Mandela Scottish Memorial Foundation’s campaign.

“Glasgow holds Mr Mandela’s memory close to its heart, and it is only fitting that his historic achievements and great personal sacrifices are honoured by the erection of a statue in the city to remind future generations of his struggle to topple apartheid in South Africa.

“Of course, Glasgow was the first city in the world to grant the revered civil rights campaigner Freedom of the City while he was still incarcerated in 1981 and it was a joyful and momentous occasion when, finally freed, he was able to travel here to receive the honour in person in 1993.

“In 1986, prior to his release, Glasgow named Nelson Mandela Place in support of the man who had become the world’s most famous political prisoner and in 1988 Glasgow Green was the starting point for the epic Nelson Mandela Freedom March to London.

“Even after his sad death in 2013, the city’s links with his family lived on. Indeed, it was an honour for Glasgow to welcome his grand-daughter, Tukwini, to his birthday celebrations here during the 2014 Commonwealth Games.