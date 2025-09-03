Work begins on 34 new Wheatley homes in Glasgow’s Gallowgate

Work has started on 34 homes for social rent and two commercial units on the site of an old car park in Glasgow.

The homes are being built for Wheatley Homes in the Spoutmouth area in the Gallowgate.

The new six-storey block of flats will feature energy-saving measures to keep energy bills low, including air-source heat pump systems.

All flats in the development will have two bedrooms, and three will be wheelchair adaptable.

An artist's impression of the new homes at Spoutmouth.

Lindsay Lauder, Wheatley Group’s Director of Development and Regeneration said: “There is a huge demand for affordable housing in Glasgow.

“We are delighted to have started work on the site and, alongside our partners at Glasgow City Council, deliver on our commitments to transform communities and help tackle local housing need.”

The £9.3 million development, which is being built by CCG (Scotland) Ltd, is being part-funded by Glasgow City Council.

The new homes will be owned and managed by Wheatley Homes Glasgow.

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, Convener for Housing and Development at Glasgow City Council, said: “It is really encouraging to see work beginning on this new development of homes for social rent on the edge of the city centre.

“Not only will these much-needed new homes for social rent meet the needs of a range of people and families and reduce their energy bills, the development will offer space for local businesses and bring a vacant brownfield site back to productive use for the city. The council is very pleased to support this important development.”

David Wylie, Managing Director of CCG (Scotland) added: “We are proud to once again work in partnership with Wheatley and Glasgow City Council to support the delivery of much-needed affordable homes in the city.

“This latest development at Spoutmouth builds on our shared commitment to creating sustainable, energy-efficient communities that meet the needs of local people.

“Through continued collaboration, we are contributing to the regeneration of the Gallowgate and supporting the wider ambitions for housing delivery across Glasgow.”

The Spoutmouth development is the latest new-build project being carried out by Wheatley.