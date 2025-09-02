'Career-defining' - Glasgow Warriors tyro explains why this season is so important

Glasgow Warriors' Jare Oguntibeju views the new season as pivotal in terms of his career development. | SNS Group

23 is a critical age, says second-row forward

Jare Oguntibeju is a young man in a hurry. The Glasgow Warriors forward is only 23 but views the new season as pivotal in terms of his career.

Oguntibeju aspires to play international rugby and perhaps one day emulate his team-mate and mentor Scott Cummings by representing the Lions.

He knows those goals can only be achieved by playing regularly for Glasgow and that’s the plan. Last season was a breakthrough campaign for the second-rower who featured nine times for the Warriors and was also selected for the Scotland A international against Chile in Edinburgh. Good progress but it’s time to kick on.

“Now that I'm 23, I think this season will define how the rest of my career goes,” he says frankly. “And I'm looking forward to it. I'm excited to see how it goes.

23 is a very critical age

“I think 23 is a very critical age in someone's career. For me, where you are at 23 is what it looks like for the rest of your career. I think this season is very important in terms of my goals to be a regular and also somewhat of a stand-out player this season, or at least projected to be one.”

Oguntibeju gives the impression that he is striving to make up for lost time. A serious knee injury stymied his early progress and there were times when he wasn’t sure how things would pan out and a spell in England did not work out how he’d hoped. He arrived at Glasgow after impressing for Stirling Wolves in the semi-pro (and since scrapped) Super Series but he was a bit older than the rest of the academy boys when he rocked at Scotstoun last summer. It left him with the feeling that he was playing catch up.

“I only started here at 22,” he said. “So I've only been a year in the professional environment, whereas if I'd been here at 18, maybe my development would have been further along. So I'm kind of playing catch-up to a lot of people who have gone through that route. So I don't really have the time, I have to learn things much quicker because I'm not getting any younger. My aspirations are to be an international, be a Lions player. But really and truly, if I want to keep going on that path, I think 23 is a good age to start.”

Jare Oguntibeju made his Glasgow Warriors debut in the home win over the Scarlets in November last year. | SNS Group

Born in South Africa to Nigerian parents who then emigrated to Scotland, Oguntibeju lived in Edinburgh from the ages of two to 14 and football was his sport of choice while at school in the capital. He was good at it and dreamed about turning professional. It was only when he returned to South Africa as a teenager that he was exposed to rugby.

Tough times require self belief

Progress was rapid, helped by his physical prowess. Powerfully built but also mobile, the 6ft 8in, 13kg lock now finds himself on the cusp of big things but he has also had to be mentally tough to overcome the setbacks. Eighteen months ago he felt his career was going in the wrong direction. Signed by Ealing Trailfinders, he was playing for Brunel University in London but struggling to make an impression.

“I think I was at Brunel, just came back from my knee injury. I think I started off, maybe won two games, playing for the ones, and then got dropped to the twos and stayed there the whole season. In the twos the whole season.

“At that point, I wasn't really sure what rugby was looking like. It was probably the most difficult time in terms of the career. I think the light at the end of the tunnel was doing the spring series, and I think I did okay then. All I needed was an opportunity. I backed myself every time, so all I needed was an opportunity. I came here, did a trial, and yeah.”

Poster boy for late developers

Franco Smith has never been afraid to give young talent a chance and the Glasgow head coach picked Oguntibeju for the pre-season match against Zebre this time last year. He had been part of the Warriors’ senior academy intake for the 2024-25 season, one of the beneficiaries of Scottish Rugby’s then new policy of opening up the pro-team academies to include players up to the age of 23. The idea was to ensure late developers didn’t miss out and, in many ways, Oguntibeju is its poster boy.

Head coach Franco Smith gave Jare Oguntibeju an opportunity at Glasgow. | SNS Group

Having suffered a serious knee injury while playing for Scotland Under-20s against Wales in 2022 U20 Six Nations, he spent two years trying to rebuild his career. He pulled on the dark blue jersey again last November when he came off the bench in Scotland A’s win over Chile and he made his competitive debut for Glasgow six days later when he started in the home win over the Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship.

He continued to feature in match-day squads. He scored a try against Toulon in the Champions Cup and was part of a young Glasgow team that travelled to Dublin and acquitted themselves very well against Leinster in May in the URC. The Warriors lost 13-5 but matched their hosts for long stretches.

Oguntibeju’s performances were rewarded in February when he signed his first professional contract with Glasgow, agreeing a two-year deal. The aim now is to kick on. While he would love to play internationally, he is not minded to make rash predictions about a Scotland call-up.

Jare Oguntibeju lines up with the Scotland A team ahead of the international match against Chile at the Hive Stadium in November 2024. | SNS Group / SRU

“I'm not too sure whether I'm close or not,” he said. “It's really up to the coaches to decide. The best thing I can do really is play as best as I can. The only way I can do that is through training. Like I said, I'm late to the game, so I've got a lot more to catch up on. I'm very dedicated in that sense.

“When the time and opportunity comes, I just want to make sure I'm ready for that.”