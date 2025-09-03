Scotland weather: Exact time 9-hour yellow weather warning for rain kicks in amid forecasts of flooding

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 10:07 BST
The warning is in place from 12pm on Wednesday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in areas of eastern Scotland on Wednesday.

The warning, issued at 9am this morning, is in place from 12pm to 9pm in Aberdeen, Moray, Dundee and Angus.

The Met Office said heavy rain could lead to flooding and travel disruptionplaceholder image
The Met Office said heavy rain could lead to flooding and travel disruption | Met Office

The Met Office said rain will increase throughout the morning on Wednesday, with heavy rain expected this afternoon. It said 15 to 30 mm or rain is likely across a wide area, with a small chance that some spots could see as much as 50 to 80 mm of rainfall.

It said flooding could lead to travel disruption, with the possibility of train and bus services being delayed or cancelled.

There is also a slight chance of power cuts, while spray and flooding could cause difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Wet weather is also expected across southern and central parts of Scotland on Wednesday, including Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dumfriesshire.

