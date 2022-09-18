The Queen’s final journey is underway with her body, which had been lying at rest in Scotland, now moved to lie in state in London where visitor queues have stretched for miles.

Buckingham Palace announced that her state funeral will take place on Monday September 19 at Westminster Abbey.

Former South African president Nelson Mandela (centre), Earl Spencer (right) and an aide walk, across a pontoon from the island where Diana, Princess of Wales, is buried at her ancestral home at Althorp in Northamptonshire. * Mandela was planting a tree in the grounds of the estate and laying a wreath at the island burial site, during the visit to discuss a new charity project with Diana's brother Earl Spencer.

King Charles III himself announced that the day is to be observed as a day for national mourning and will serve as a bank holiday across the UK.

But where will the Queen be buried, and will she be buried with her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip?

Where will the Queen be buried?

According to Operation London Bridge (the plan of protocols for Her Majesty’s death), after her funeral she will be buried in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh during the polo at the Guards Polo Club, Windsor Great Park, Egham, Surrey.

Windsor Castle is the beloved estate the Queen moved to permanently during her final years of life.

The specific site where she will be buried, King George VI Memorial Chapel, was constructed in 1969 and is the resting place of the Queen’s father, George VI.

As with most of the royal family, Queen Elizabeth II is expected to be buried in a lead-lined coffin as this preserves her body for longer by creating an airtight seal that keeps moisture out.

Princess Diana’s coffin was weighed at a quarter of a tonne which was reportedly due to the quantity of lead used.

Will the Queen be buried with Prince Philip?

The Queen will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel where she will join her parents, George VI and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and her sister Princess Margaret who died in 2002.

Prince Philip, who died last year, is not buried in this area but instead in the Royal Vault.

However, the late Duke of Edinburgh will be reunited with his wife as his remains are to be exhumed and placed near the Queen in the upcoming weeks.

Where is Princess Diana buried?

Princess Diana is buried at her family’s estate in Northampton, Althorp Park.

Her grave lies on an island in the middle of an ornamental lake in an area called ‘The Oval’.

The path leading to this lake is lined with 36 oak trees to commemorate Princess Diana who died at age 36; one tree for each year of her life.

Can the public attend the Queen’s funeral?

Unlike the Queen lying at rest in Edinburgh or lying at state in London, her funeral at 11am on Monday morning will not be open to public mourners.

Only guests who were invited to attend the service at Westminster Abbey, of which there are roughly 2,000, may attend in-person.