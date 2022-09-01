Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This has meant that those tasked with planning for what will happen in the days following the monarch’s death have drawn up details for the eventuality that it happens in Scotland.

It would set in motions a series of events, leading to her funeral and the crowning of a new king.

Here’s what we know about what would happen.

What is Operation Unicorn?

Operation Unicorn is the secret plan laying out what would happen if the Queen dies in Scotland.

It states that on hearing the news parliamentary business would immediately be suspended to allow authories to prepare for the Queen’s state funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II spends the majority of her summers staying at Balmoral.

It is expected that hundreds of thousands of people would make their way to Scotland to pay their respects, who would be encouraged to gather around the Scottish Parliament, Holyrood Palace and St Giles’ Cathedral – all on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.

The Queen’s body would initially rest at the Palace of Holyrood, before her coffin being carried to St Giles’.

Her body would then be placed on a Royal Train at Waverley Station before travelling down the east coast mainline to London.

It is thought that there are around three meetings a year to discuss and update the plans.

How do we know about Operation Unicorn?

The minutes from a meeting of the Scottish Government’s Leadership Group (LG) were accidentally leaked in June 2019 on a forum for Holyrood staff.

The minutes stated: “LG received an update on planning for Operation Unicorn – the death of Her Majesty The Queen while in Scotland.

“The primary focus was on the impacts on staffing and the specific impacts depending on timing.”

Operation Unicorn was also mentioned in the Parliament's online papers in 2017, when the Leadership Group agreed to set up a "resilience board for disruptive incidents".

What is Operation London Bridge?

Operation London Bridge is the main plan for the Queen’s death, which would run in parallel with Operation Unicorn should the monarch die north of the border.

Long shrouded in mystery, it sets out in detail what will happen in the 10 days between the Queen’s death and her state funeral.

They were leaked last year to politics website Politico and cover everything from how the news will be broken to social media etiquette.

What are the details of Operation London Bridge?

The operation states that in the hours after the tragic news, known as ‘D-Day’, there will be a “call cascade” to inform the Prime Minister, senior civil servants and the heads of Commonwealth countries, using the code phrase “London Bridge is down”, while the royal household will issue an official notification to the public. Flags at Whitehall will be flying at half-mast within 10 minutes and the Queen’s successor, Prince Charles, is expected to address the nation the next day.

Books of condolence will be opened around the country, gun salutes will take place at saluting stations and a service of remembrance will be held at St Paul's Cathedral.

Different arrangements are in place depending on where the Queen passes, but ultimately her coffin will be taken to the the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

Five days after the Queen's death, the coffin will be moved to Westminster Hall and, after a service, lie in state for three days.

The state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey ten days after the Queen's death, after which her body would be buried in a prepared tomb at King George VI Memorial Chapel in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, alongside Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The day of the funeral will be declared a Day of National Mourning, although not an offical bank holiday, and a period of two minutes' silence will take place across the UK at midday.

What is Operation Spring Tide?

Operation Spring Tide is the plan for the Prince of Wales' ascension to the throne, starting the day after the Queen’s death when he will be proclaimed the new kind by the Accession Council at St James's Palace.

That evening MPs would swear allegiance to the new monarch, followed by proclamations by the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish administrations the day after.

On the third day the new monarch would receive the motion of condolence at Westminster Hall in the morning and then depart for a tour of the United Kingdom, attending services in Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff before returning to London for his mother’s funeral.