Periods of Britain’s history are usually categorised by the name of the monarch who sat on the throne at that time.

This includes details like culture, fashion or architecture of that time e.g., Victorian architecture, or Georgian culture.

For Her Majesty the Queen who died in Balmoral last week, her period of reign has been dubbed the ‘New Elizabethan Era’ by some, but what about her son?

In history books, King Charles II's era is referred to as the 'Caroline era'. However, it also known as the 'Restoration Period'.

Now the former Prince of Wales has been crowned King Charles III, what era is Britain in now?

What era are we in now?

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II the UK has left the ‘New Elizabethan Era’ and entered, what Prime Minister Liz Truss referred to as, the ‘Carolean age’.

However, it remains to be seen how historians will refer to the period that King Charles III reigns over Britain.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort leaving a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh.

Based on history, it is possible that this period may be known as either the second Carolean or second Caroline era.

When Charles I ruled over Great Britain and Ireland (1623 - 1649) his period was known as the Caroline Era, but when his son Charles II ruled from 1660 to 1685 it was changed to the Carolean era.

Both titles stem from ‘Carolus’, which is Latin for Charles.

When was the New Elizabethan Age?

The ‘New Elizabethan age’ is the period during which Queen Elizabeth II reigned.

It started with the death of her father, King George VI, in 1952 which saw the Queen crowned at age 27 and it ended after her death on 8 September 2022.

The first Elizabethan era, however, describes the period of time that Queen Elizabeth I, the daughter of King Henry VIII, ruled between 1558 to 1603.

Are new eras always named after monarchs?

Sir Anthony Seldon, a constitutional expert, said that it is “inevitable” that this last period with Queen Elizabeth II will be named after her, according to a Sky News report.

Presumably this should also apply to King Charles III.

Historically, eras have always been named after their ruling monarch as they were thought of as most important above all else.

Could the new era NOT be named after King Charles III?

King Charles III’s era may not be named after him as the Caroline or Carolean era.

This period could become known as the ‘Windsor Age’, similar to how the reigns of Henry VII, Henry VIII, Edward VI, Mary I and Elizabeth I are often described collectively as the ‘Tudor period’.