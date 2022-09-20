After several days of lying at rest in Scotland and lying in state in London where visitor queues stretched for miles, the Queen’s final journey took place during her state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday morning, 19 September.

King Charles III himself announced that the day was to be observed as a day for national mourning, serving as a bank holiday across the UK.

But where is the Queen buried, and has she been buried along with her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip?

King Charles III places the the Queen's Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin during the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.

Where is the Queen buried?

According to Operation London Bridge (the plan of protocols for Her Majesty’s death), after the funeral she was to be buried in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Windsor Castle is the beloved estate the Queen moved to permanently during her final years of life.

The specific site where she was buried, King George VI Memorial Chapel, was constructed in 1969 and is the resting place of the Queen’s father, George VI.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh watch a British Driving Society parade during the Bentley Motors Royal Windsor Cup Final at Guards Polo Club, Windsor Great Park, Egham, Berkshire.

As with most of the royal family, Queen Elizabeth II was buried in a lead-lined coffin as this preserves her body for longer by creating an airtight seal that keeps moisture out.

Princess Diana’s coffin was weighed at a quarter of a tonne which was reportedly due to the quantity of lead contained.

Will the Queen be buried with Prince Philip?

The Queen was buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel where she joined her parents, George VI and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and her sister Princess Margaret who died in 2002.

Prince Philip, who died last year, was not buried in this area but instead rests in the Royal Vault.

However, the late Duke of Edinburgh was reunited with his wife as his remains were exhumed and placed near the Queen.

When was Prince Philip’s body moved from the Royal Vault?

When Prince Philip died in April 2021, it was declared that his body would not be buried until the Queen’s death.

With this, the Duke of Edinburgh’s body was only moved from the Royal Vault following her Majesty’s funeral on Monday 19 September.

This allowed the married couple of 73 years to be reunited at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle where they may rest in peace together.

What was the Queen buried with?

The Queen’s private jewellery collection reportedly contains 46 necklaces, 34 pairs of earrings, 15 rings, 14 watches, 5 pendants and 98 signature brooches.

However, the late monarch was only expected to be buried with her most precious and personal jewels.

Lisa Levinson, Head of Communications at the Natural Diamond Council, said that the Queen was “likely” to be buried only with a pair of pearl earrings and her wedding ring, according to the Metro report.

This reflects the reportedly highly modest nature of her Majesty, as Levinson herself said she was “an incredibly humble woman”.

