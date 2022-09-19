Royal Family In Mourning: Here are 16 pictures of the Queen's grandchildren and great-grandchildren at the State Funeral
As the world says goodbye to Britain’s longest reigning monarch, her eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren were also bidding farewell to their granny and ‘gan gan’ – reportedly Prince George’s affectionate nickname for the Queen.
The Queen had a total of eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren – ranging in age from 44-year-old Peter Phillips to one-year-old Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi (the daughter of Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli).
Here are 16 pictures of them at the State Funeral at Westminster Abbey.
