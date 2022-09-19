News you can trust since 1817
William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex take part in the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.

Royal Family In Mourning: Here are 16 pictures of the Queen's grandchildren and great-grandchildren at the State Funeral

As the world says goodbye to Britain’s longest reigning monarch, her eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren were also bidding farewell to their granny and ‘gan gan’ – reportedly Prince George’s affectionate nickname for the Queen.

By David Hepburn
Monday, 19th September 2022, 4:03 pm

The Queen had a total of eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren – ranging in age from 44-year-old Peter Phillips to one-year-old Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi (the daughter of Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli).

Here are 16 pictures of them at the State Funeral at Westminster Abbey.

1. Father and son

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince George of Wales during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey.

Photo: WPA Pool

2. Generations

Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Photo: WPA Pool

3. Procession

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, Peter Phillips, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York following the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.

Photo: WPA Pool

4. Paying respects

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey.

Photo: WPA Pool

