Updates as Queen Elizabeth II to be laid to rest in historic state funeral

A woman who has been camping on Horseguards Road for two days is celebrating her 59th birthday today.

Marion King, and her sister Carol Argent, both from Ashford in Kent, set up camp on Saturday night. Ms King said: “We’ve been here since Saturday evening at 9pm to find the spot and for the atmosphere.

“We’ve been doing this since the age of 10. I used to be a girl guide. We brought a gas stove, tea, coffee and three bottles of wine which have already run out.

“But there’s a Tesco over the road so we’ll go there soon!”

“We’ve met loads of nice people: Kiwis, South Africans and Canadians. We have all made a WhatsApp group and will meet again for the coronation. First our group was just from the UK, now we have the whole commonwealth around us.”