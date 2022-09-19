Updates as Queen Elizabeth II to be laid to rest in historic state funeral

LiveQueen Elizabeth II funeral: Queen to be laid to rest in historic state funeral
A nation is set to pay respects to the The Queen one final time as she is laid to rest in a historic state funeral.
Crowds of mourners have flocked to London, Windsor and royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday, with the service set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.
Her Majesty will be laid to rest with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor this afternoon.
The royal family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be among the 2,000 people gathered at Westminster Abbey to remember the late monarch on Monday morning, before a committal service at Windsor Castle.
The King and the Queen Consort will walk immediately behind the coffin, followed by the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Last updated: Monday, 19 September, 2022, 10:42
Crowds cheered and clapped as the King was driven into New Palace Yard ahead of the removal of the Queen’s coffin from Westminster Hall.
Charles and the Prince of Wales arrived in one vehicle, while the Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips emerged from the car behind.
The 123-year-old gun carriage on which the Queen’s coffin will be towed has been pulled into New Palace Yard by 98 Royal Navy sailors.
Philip May, Theresa May, David Cameron and Samantha Cameron, attending the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Liz Truss has arrived at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II - Boris Johnson, Gordon Brown and Tony Blair also have arrived.
The Duke of Sussex has just travelled down The Mall with a police escort.
Harry was seen looking sombre as he was driven in a Range Rover from Wellington Arch, down Constitution Hill and on The Mall towards St James’ Palace.
Four vehicles with flags were seen driving ahead of Harry’s car.
A woman who has been camping on Horseguards Road for two days is celebrating her 59th birthday today.
Marion King, and her sister Carol Argent, both from Ashford in Kent, set up camp on Saturday night. Ms King said: “We’ve been here since Saturday evening at 9pm to find the spot and for the atmosphere.
“We’ve been doing this since the age of 10. I used to be a girl guide. We brought a gas stove, tea, coffee and three bottles of wine which have already run out.
“But there’s a Tesco over the road so we’ll go there soon!”
“We’ve met loads of nice people: Kiwis, South Africans and Canadians. We have all made a WhatsApp group and will meet again for the coronation. First our group was just from the UK, now we have the whole commonwealth around us.”
The group sang happy birthday to Ms King at 9:30am on Monday morning. Ms King has laid flowers for the Queen, attended the vigil and went to Westminster Hall for the lying in state since Her Majesty’s death.
US President Joe Biden arrives for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey
French President Emanuel Macron and wife Brigitte arriving for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey