The Queen's Funeral: 8 maps and diagrams revealing Queen Elizabeth II's funeral plans and final journey
Today Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest after a period of national mourning – these 8 diagrams and maps chart the final steps of the Queen’s journey.
The Queen’s state funeral will remember the late monarch’s place in history, with the personal sorrow of a grieving family at its heart, the Dean of Westminster has said.
The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, who will lead the ceremony, said the scale of the service on Monday was almost unprecedented, even for Westminster Abbey – the scene of so many royal milestones throughout history.