Motorcyclist, 59, killed on key scenic route through the Highlands

By Alison Campsie
Comment
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 11:26 BST
The motorcyclist died on the A82 near Tyndrum. PIC: Thomas Nugent/geograph.org.placeholder image
The motorcyclist died on the A82 near Tyndrum. PIC: Thomas Nugent/geograph.org. | Thomas Nugent/geograph.org
Police are seeking witnesses to the crash on the A82 near Tyndrum on Friday.

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on a key scenic route through the Highlands.

The 59-year-old biker was riding a Suzuki DL150, which was involved in a collision with a white Ford Puma car and a grey Volkswagen Transporter van, around 11.30am on Friday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ MORE: Police launch ‘significant’ investigation after boy, 8, sexually assaulted in tent at Loch Ness campsite

He was pronounced dead at the scene on the A82 south of Tyndrum, close to where the West Highland Way intersects with the road.

READ MORE: Police appeal following A9 crash after motorist fled scene

No one from either of the other two vehicles suffered any injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The road was closed for more than nine hours following the incident and was fully reopened around 8.15pm.

Sergeant Louise Beale, of the Road Policing Unit in Stirling, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to us to get in touch.“

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area.

READ MORE: 29-year-old woman who died in A9 crash named by police

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1156 of 1 August, 2025.”

Related topics:PoliceMotorcyclist
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice