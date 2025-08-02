Motorcyclist, 59, killed on key scenic route through the Highlands
A motorcyclist has died following a crash on a key scenic route through the Highlands.
The 59-year-old biker was riding a Suzuki DL150, which was involved in a collision with a white Ford Puma car and a grey Volkswagen Transporter van, around 11.30am on Friday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene on the A82 south of Tyndrum, close to where the West Highland Way intersects with the road.
No one from either of the other two vehicles suffered any injury.
The road was closed for more than nine hours following the incident and was fully reopened around 8.15pm.
Sergeant Louise Beale, of the Road Policing Unit in Stirling, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.
“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to us to get in touch.“
“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area.
“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1156 of 1 August, 2025.”
